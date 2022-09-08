Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss; opts to field in match against India

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the game with K L Rahul stepping into his role. Both teams failed to qualify for the final.

Published: 08th September 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan wins toss. (Photo | Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter)

Afghanistan wins toss. (Photo | Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India in a dead rubber of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

India made three changes bringing in Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the game with K L Rahul stepping into his role. Both teams failed to qualify for the final.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Asia Cup India vs Afghanistan Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp