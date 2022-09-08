Important to be in moment and focus on what’s in hand, rather than focus on future: Rahane

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All eyes will be on West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane as the Duleep Trophy returns to action after more than two years and for the first time since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Duleep Trophy game between West Zone and North East Zone will mark the beginning of the domestic season and will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium from Thursday.

Rahane had a solid net session on Wednesday and was looking leaner and fitter than ever. The Mumbaikar who last played for India in a Test against South Africa in January is looking to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Many former cricketers believe that the Duleep Trophy will be a good opportunity for Rahane to once again prove his credentials and make a comeback to the Indian team for the Tests against Bangladesh and Australia.

Former India wicketkeeper and noted coach Chandrakant Pandit believes Rahane has it in him to make a comeback.

He argues that Rahane is one of the few players blessed with a sound technique and this should come in handy in his comeback bid.

"Rahane is a class player. He has a solid technique and has all the credentials to make a comeback. He has scored runs in the past and has the experience. Pujara used the County route to make a comeback. Likewise, Rahane can use the domestic season to make an impression," opined Pandit.

‘’Rahane needs to score runs and should show that he has got his form back. What happened in the past is what every cricketer goes through. As I said earlier class is permanent and form is temporary. I am confident Rahane will be back among runs,’’ added the KKR chief coach.

Rahane is aware of the big task ahead of him but wants to take one step at a time. He wants to take it one match at a time, perform and bag the India cap again.

"See, I believe in following my processes. Right now my focus is on the Duleep Trophy and doing well for the West Zone team and then we’ll see what happens in future. But I believe that it’s important to be in the moment and focus on what’s in your hand right now, rather than focus on your future. So right now my focus is completely on the Duleep Trophy, playing one game at a time," said Rahane.

"Rehab was really good. At the NCA all of them looked after me really well. I was there for two months, I had to follow a strict routine and strict diet. Want to keep fit and keep scoring runs? I was practising indoors in Mumbai. Here I have just begun playing outdoors. I am really excited about the Duleep Trophy and looking forward to doing well," he added.

Helping Rahane’s cause will be the Chennai wicket. The turf looks like a regular ‘Madras’ wicket which will aid the seamers initially and assist the spinners as the match progresses.

"In Chennai, it is generally a good wicket. I’m playing here after a long time, and after 4-5 years I’m playing here. Like I said in Chennai, we can generally play really good Test matches like we played last time. I am looking forward to doing well," Rahane signed off.

