India to face Australia, New Zealand in warm-up fixtures of ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC said that spectators will not be allowed to attend the warm-up fixtures that will take place over a period of nine days.

Published: 08th September 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India will face reigning champions Australia and New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will play both their warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures of the 16 teams taking part in the showpiece event.

While the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first-round teams for their practice matches from October 10-13, Brisbane's Gabba and Allan Border Field will be home to the Super 12 stage teams from October 17-19.

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies (2012 and 2016) taking on United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10, with each of the first round teams to play two warm-up matches.

Pakistan and England, winners of the 2009 and 2010 editions respectively, will cross swords at the Gabba on October 18.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, will play their two warm-up games against Zimbabwe and Ireland on October 10 and October 13 respectively at the MCG.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka face Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

