India to play against Australia, New Zealand in T20 World Cup warm-up matches

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Team India will face Australia and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Warm-Up matches, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

ICC on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

India will take on Australia on October 17 and New Zealand on 19th October in their warm-up fixture matches.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then takes on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka to play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India, though, is also due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):

10 Oct – West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00am

10 Oct – Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

10 Oct – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00pm

11 Oct – Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00pm

12 Oct – West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00pm

13 Oct – Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00am

13 Oct – Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

13 Oct – Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00pm

17 Oct – Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00pm

17 Oct – New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm

17 Oct – England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm

17 Oct – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct – Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 1:00pm

19 Oct – Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct – New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm

