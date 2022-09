Jolly Rovers beat MRC, bag six points

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jalaj Saxena’s 6/90 and Sai Sudarshan’s 56 not out came in handy for Jolly Rovers to beat MRC A by ten wickets in a Senior Division league match of the TNCA played at SSN college grounds here on Wednesday.

At IITM-Chemplast: Sea Hawks 474 drew with Alwarpet 389 in 128.2 ovs (Himmat Singh 131, P Shijit Chandran 157, S Rithik Easwaran 41, S Guru Sayee 4/59, M Silambarasan 4/105). Points: Sea Hawks 5 (12); Alwarpet 1 (2). At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 182 and 314 in 78.4 ovs (NS Chaturved 127, B Anirudh Sitaram 46, M Affan Khader 37, Sanvir Singh 56 Jalaj Saxena 6/90) lost to Jolly Rovers 401/8 decl and 97 for no loss in 18 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 56 n.o., Jalaj Saxena 38 n.o.). Points : Rovers 6 (14) ; MRC ‘A’ 0 (13).

At SRMC: MCC 222 and 241/9 in 76 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 34, Tushar Raheja 51, N Sunil Krishna 35, Aditya Sarvate 55 n.o., P Vidyuth 3/63, M Ashwin 3/66) drew with Swaraj 341 in 90.3 ovs (S Aravind 58, S Suresh Kumar 45, Arpit V Vasavada 81, R Nilesh Subramanian 55, Aditya Sarvate 3/47). Points: Swaraj 5 (6); MCC 1 (7). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 185 and 266/9 in 105.3 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 33, K Deeban Lingesh 51 n.o., L Kiran Akash 3/68, Swapnil Singh 3/57) drew with Nelson 293. Points: Nelson 5 (12); Pistons 1 (18). At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 259 and 150/9 in 72 ovs (J Suresh Kumar 27, Abhishek Tanwar 53, Sandeep Warrier 3/17, R Sai Kishore 3/30) drew with Vijay 225 in 94.2 ovs (N Jagadeesan 57, J Kousik 66, Daryl S Ferrario 49, R Aushik Srinivas 3/63, B Arun 3/38, Harsh Tyagi 3/55). Points: Grand Slam 5 (16); Vijay 1 (17).

