Kohli, Bhuvneshwar shine as India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

Kohli struck a delightful unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls, while stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored 62 off 41 deliveries to power India to an imposing 212 for two after being put into bat.

Published: 08th September 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Karim Janat during T20 cricket match of Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Virat Kohli smashed his first hundred since November 2019 as India thrashed Afghanistan by a mammoth 101 runs in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Thursday.

Kohli struck a delightful unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls, while stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored 62 off 41 deliveries to power India to an imposing 212 for two after being put into bat.

India defended the target with ease, restricting Afghanistan to 111 for eight.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for the Afghans, remaining unbeaten on 64.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4) sparkled with the ball for India.

Brief Scores: India: 212 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmed 2/57).

Afghanistan: 111 for 8 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 64 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4).

