Mature Sarfaraz aims to live in present even as he aspires to play for India  

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a certain level of maturity and calmness in Sarfaraz Khan’s voice these days. The last couple of seasons has been literally huge for him as he has made it a point where the selectors could no longer look past him. From being a player who seemed lost in the vast cricketing landscape three years back, Sarfaraz now finds himself in India A team in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

The second unofficial Test, which begins in Hubballi on Thursday, is another opportunity for him to inch closer to what he repeatedly says is fulfilling his father Naushad Khan’s dream — playing for India. With India’s middle-order combination barring Virat Kohli at No 4 not certain, if Sarfaraz continues to pile on the runs, there is a strong chance he could be walking in at No 5 for the Tests against Bangladesh in December.

Since the 2019-20 season, where he scored 928 runs in six matches including a triple-ton for Mumbai, Sarfaraz hasn’t looked back. From the beginning of the season to now, he has amassed 2031 runs in 15 FC matches, which has naturally put him in national contention. And even as one mentions the possibility, Sarfaraz is quick to interrupt.

“Three years ago, mera khel khatam hogaya (my game was over). I came back to Mumbai (from UP), took a cooling-off period, and I was not playing any BCCI tournaments. That day I told myself I would not have any expectations in my life. Yes, I want to play for India, I want to fulfil my father's dream. But there is a process to it,” Sarfaraz said.

Nowadays, the process is cricketers' go-to word and Sarfaraz is not an exception. These days, his routine includes facing 500-600 deliveries with same intent, following a set training routine which includes sleeping at 9 and waking up at 5.

“I got everything very soon in my life. Ups and downs are inevitable in sports. And in cricket, it is a matter of one ball. When everything goes down, you ultimately fall back on your family. They were the ones who gave me the confidence that I can make a comeback. Every time I go to the crease, I follow the mantra that my dad preached to me — when you face a bowler spend some time to analyse what he is doing, settle on the wicket and then start playing the natural game. I have all the shots, but what is the point of it if I don’t spend time in the middle to play them? It is like driving a car. You can't go to fifth gear straightaway. You may need to slow down. Then again start all over again.” Sarfaraz said.

These are the lessons that Sarfaraz holds close to his heart because they came at a time when he was almost a forgotten cricketer. Having experienced the U-19 World Cup high in 2014 as a 15-year-old, by 21 he was nowhere in the picture.

“It is important to know there are ups and downs because that is when you learn. You need that in life. If you ask any small boy who is playing cricket, he would say the dream is to play for India. I also have that dream. But you shouldn't think about it and let that affect your performance,” he said.

The only time Sarfaraz sounds happy is when you mention the runs he has made in the last three seasons. But even there is a certain level of caution. Batting at No 5 is no easy job, as he is just one or two wickets away from batting with the tail. Right through that phase, he has been in different situations from bailing the team out from a top-order collapse to consolidating the team’s position.

“Last couple of seasons I have been scoring well, but that is not enough. I’m aware that I will also fail in some matches. I won't be scoring hundreds every match, so when there is an opportunity to make a big score, I should be doing that. I won't say I'm satisfied. I would say happy with what I have done, but there is a lot more to do. I'm happy with what I’m doing in the Ranji Trophy because it is a very difficult tournament to score runs… you come across different conditions and different opponents every week. When I perform well in those, I feel happy.”

