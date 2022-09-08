UK police issue appeal after India-Pakistan cricket match related unrest

By PTI

LONDON: The police force in the city of Leicester in eastern England on Thursday issued an appeal after a few days of unrest following clashes in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match at the end of last month.

Leicestershire Police issued images of four men they say may have information in relation to an incident on August 28, involving a report of assault amid crowds celebrating after the conclusion of the India versus Pakistan cricket match.

Earlier, the police had imposed a temporary dispersal order until Thursday after a few days of unrest believed to involve local Hindu and Muslim groups.

"Officers attended the area of Melton Road, Shaftesbury Avenue and Belgrave Road. While there, it was reported both a member of the public and an officer had been assaulted," Leicestershire Police said of the incident last Sunday, which it says remains under investigation.

"It is believed the men pictured may have information in relation to an incident," the police said in its appeal.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker and has since been released "under investigation".

On Thursday, a 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

In addition to the dispersal order under the UK's Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, Leicestershire Police Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki also allowed officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

Tensions have been high since the match, with mobile phone footage of the incident showing a fight.

In the days following the incident, police organised special patrols in the area and emergency meetings have been held to appeal for calm.

"Enjoy the cricket, enjoy if your team wins, but don't use that as an excuse or opportunity for stirring up things that frankly don't belong in our city of Leicester," Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby told the ITV channel in an appeal for calm.

The Council of Faiths, the Federation of Muslim Organisations (FMO) and local charity Shree Lohana Mahajan, representing Hindus and Jains in Leicester, have all raised concerns around the ongoing tensions.

"It is critical that we do not allow the actions of a minority group of people to cause disruption or disunity," the Council of Faiths said in a statement.

