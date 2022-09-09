Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana help Sri Lanka down Pakistan.

Published: 09th September 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka reacts after the dismissal of Pakistan's captain during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Sri Lanka produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Pakistan by five wickets in a Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) and Maheesh Theekshana's (2/21) impressive bowling performance helped Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs. Apart from Hasaranga and Theekshana, Pramod Madushan (2/21), Chamika Karunaratne (1/4) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) also bowled with discipline and did a decent job for Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Babar Azam (30 off 29) and Mohammad Nawaz (26 off 18) were the top-scorers for Pakistan.

Chasing a small target, opener Pathum Nissanka slammed a fine unbeaten half-century (55 not out off 48) to lead Sri Lanka to a convincing victory. Apart from Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24 off 19) and Dasun Shanaka (21 off 16) also played vital knocks as Sri Lanka chased down the target in 17 overs, with five wickets in hand.

Haris Rauf (2/19), Mohammad Hasnain (2/21), Usman Qadir (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Pakistan.

Brief scores: Pakistan 121 all out in 19.1 overs (Babar Azam 30, Mohammad Nawaz 26; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/21, Maheesh Theekshana 2/21) lost to Sri Lanka 124-5 in 17 overs (Pathum Nissanka 55 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 24; Haris Rauf 2/19) by five wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Sri Lanka Asia Cup Cricket
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp