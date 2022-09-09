On a rain-interrupted day, Shaw and Jaiswal make hay while sun shines

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you look at the history of Ranji Trophy you will note that Mumbai has won the coveted title maximum number of times. One of the main reasons for Mumbai’s success has been the quality of openers in its ranks. Right from the likes of Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar to Wasim Jaffer, Mumbai has produced quality openers who have played a vital role in their team’s fortunes. A good start is always a big bonus.

Keeping the tradition going, the Mumbai pair of Prithivi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal combined admirably in overcast conditions to give West Zone a solid start against North East zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy game played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Thursday. Prithivi (61 batting) and Yashasvi (55 batting) raised 116 runs in 25 overs when stumps were drawn. Persistent showers in the morning led to the play to begin at 2.30 pm.

Given the conditions, the North East put West in to bat trying to make early in-roads. But Prithivi and Yashasvi played with a lot of caution and determination to negate all the plans of West Zone. “The wicket was pretty sticky I would say, they were bowling in good areas and we were trying to play that session well, that’s it,” said Jaiswal after the match.

The 20-year-old played with a lot of the left-hander’s grace. He knew when to attack and when to leave the ball, which is an art by itself. He drove with perfect timing and his placements were spot on. “In these conditions (overcast), I think the ball was swinging a bit and the wicket was not that good. It was not conducive to go and play my shots. And of course we needed to keep wickets in hand and all I was trying to do was stay there,” said the youngster.

Jaiswal and Shaw played with a lot of understanding. Shaw initially had pro­blems adjusting to the surface with a few edges going between the gaps in the slips. But later as his confidence grew, it was a competition as to who would get their fifty first. “I have been playing with him for the last five years. Plus, we have good communication, we understand each other’s game well. We talk often both during to­ugh times and easy times also, so our communication he­lps,’’ he revealed.

As for his thought process on how he approaches the different formats, Jaiswal said, “I think it’s pretty simple. It’s all about mindset, how I wanna play and how I want to help my tea­m win the games. I play according to the bowler, as per the conditions and different wickets,” he signed off.

Good start for East

Puducherry: East Zone reached 179/3 in 54 overs against North Zone in the other quarterfinal on a rain-hit opening day. After losing Riyan Parag early, Sudip Kumar Gharami (68) and Anustup Majumdar (47) ensured the North bowlers did not cause any more damage with the new ball. Virat Singh (43 batting) settled in for a half ce­ntury stand with Gharami be­fore the latter fell. Skipper M­a­­­noj Tiwary ensured there we­re no further setbacks for East.

Brief scores : East Zone 179/3 (Sudip Kumar Gharami 68) Vs North Zone.

Brief scores : West Zone 116 for no loss in 25 overs (Prithivi Shaw 61 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 55 batting) vs North East Zone.

