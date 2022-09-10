Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Stoinis, Warner out of 3rd New Zealand ODI

Sunday's game in Cairns will be the final ODI for captain Aaron Finch, who earlier Saturday announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

Published: 10th September 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Australia batter David Warner

Australia batter David Warner

By AFP

CAIRNS: Injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Saturday ruled out of Australia's final one-day international against New Zealand, while David Warner was released from the squad to rest.

Stoinis lasted just six balls with the bat and bowled only three overs in the second ODI in Cairns on Thursday that Australia won by 113 runs.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

With the three-match series wrapped up and Sunday's final game a dead rubber, he will go for treatment on a low-level side strain.

"Stoinis will undergo treatment in rehabilitation in Perth leading into the tour of India," a three-game T20 series later this month, Cricket Australia said.

Pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who has played three ODIs, was drafted in as a replacement.

Opener Warner was given time off "considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured".

Sunday's game in Cairns will be the final ODI for captain Aaron Finch, who earlier Saturday announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcus Stoinis Australia New Zealand AUS - NZ ODI
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp