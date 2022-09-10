Double impact: Rahane, Jaiswal run feast on Day 2

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a run-fest at Chepauk as West Zone top-order comprising Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane made mince meat of the hapless North East Zone attack as trio’s contribution put West in command at 590/ 2 in 123 overs on the second day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

While Shaw managed a ton (113), Jaiswal (228) and Rahane (207 batting) notched up double centuries each to put their team in a position to dictate terms with the opposition. When three players get a hundred it is difficult to say whose was the best. But keeping in mind the situation, personal pride and quality of play, Rahane’s innings stood out.

Rahane, who was axed from the Indian team, had to show that he had not lost the Midas touch. He had to prove that he still had the hunger and temperament to play long innings. Although the opposition attack was not great to test a player of his calibre, ‘game time’ a phrase often used by the selectors was important in the contest.

Rahane was at his sublime best during his 37th First Class century. Cutting, pulling, driving and hooking whenever the opportunity presented. What stood out in his game was his defence. The way he played North East Zone spinners Ankur Malik, Kishan Singha was straight out from the book. Perfect balance, posture and grace marked his game and it was a lesson in footwork for every budding youngster.

“For all of us (century makers) you can’t be losing focus at any point. The opposition (attack) may be weaker, but we still play them cautiously. You know, all it takes is one good ball to get us back into the dugout again. I think you have to be focused on every ball. We try to focus on each and every ball and I think that makes us strong. So we just try and focus on our game and try to do our best each and every day,’’ said Shaw on the trio’s approach on Friday.

Shaw, who notched up his 10th First Class hundred and added 206 for the first wicket with Jaiswal looked compact and seemed to have worked on his game. In the past, he had been criticized for his poor technique and penchant to play too many shots too early in the innings in red ball cricket.

“I think it was about two years back (getting out leaving gap between bat and pad), but after that, I didn’t think it happened. After that, I worked on it. And now I think I’m fine with it. But obviously, sometimes you will get a ball that comes back into you, but I’ve worked on it and it’s helping me quite well,’’ said Shaw, insisting that he worked on his fitness with trainer Vivek Ramakrishna during the off-season.

Hokaito Zhimomi captain of North East Zone employed six bowlers. He shuffled his spinners, made them change ends and had no luck in containing the West Zone top order. ‘’To be honest, if they (North East Zone) are playing at this kind of level, they must have done something good. They have potential that’s why they are playing here. The first 20-25 overs they bowled well,’’ said Shaw encouraging the new entrant to Duleep Trophy.

Century for Virat

Puducherry: In Puducherry, young Yash Dhull (35 batting) and Manan Vohra (20 batting) led a strong North Zone reply, cruising to 65 for no loss after East Zone had posted 397 in their first innings, in the other quarterfinal. Resuming at overnight 179 for three, East Zone rode on a fine century by Virat Singh (117) and a 62 by all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to reach a first-innings total of 397.

Brief scores: East Zone 397 in 136.4 ovs (Virat Singh 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 62, Sudip Kumar Gharami 68, Nishant Sindhu 3/64, Navdeep Saini 3/83) vs North Zone 65/0.

Brief scores: West Zone 590/2 in 123 overs (Prithvi Shaw 113, Yashasvi Jaiswal 228, Ajinkya Rahane 207 batting) vs North East Zone.

