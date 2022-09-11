Pace attack in focus with little to change for Team India before T20 World Cup

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though India have returned back empty-handed from the Asia Cup in the UAE, the team management and the selectors are unlikely to deviate from the plan and make big changes in the T20 World Cup-bound squad.

The cut-off date to announce the squad is September 15 and as of now there is no official word as to when the selectors will assemble, but it is understood that in all likelihood the meeting could take place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While the Asia Cup was in many ways a big reality check, the team management and selectors were also wary of other aspects that didn’t work.

To start with, the toss factor is something India have factored in as right through the tournament teams batting second enjoyed a good success rate.

Only thrice did teams win batting first and two of those came against Hong Kong. And then, India continued to rotate their players, still appearing to figure which combination will suit them at the World Cup.

They also missed two of their key bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel — who have long been part of India’s plans at the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah hasn’t played a match since the second ODI against England on July 14. After being rested for the tour of West Indies, he was ruled out of Asia Cup because of a back injury and is currently at the National Cricket Academy.

It is understood that his rehabilitation is going as scheduled and is expected to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup.

As per the initial assessment, the pacer is believed to have only had a niggle, and after proper rest, he has started bowling at the nets. However, it is not clear at this stage if Bumrah will be included for the three T20Is against Australia starting on September 20 and for the South Africa series that starts on September 28, which will act as a dress rehearsal for the showpiece event.

In case the concerns persist over Bumrah’s availability, India may have to look at Mohammed Shami – a seamer who hasn’t been part of their T20 plans.

The Bengal pacer last played a T20I at the last T20 World Cup, but had a very good IPL, picking up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.0.

With regards to Patel, who suffered a rib injury, the seamer has already resumed bowling at the NCA and his clearing fitness test is only expected to be a formality.

Just like Bumrah, who India are banking heavily on, Patel’s availability too will be a big boost. Apart from being a reliable operator at the end overs, he can also add depth in the batting.

However, the major discussion will be around the composition of the squad. India went with only three pacers for the Asia Cup, something that came back to bite them badly.

However, for the World Cup, India will take a minimum of four. Apart from Bumrah (fitness permitting) and Patel, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh look certain to take the plane. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the fifth seam bowling option.

In the spin department, there are few tough calls to take. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja means, it is bound to have a domino effect in the balance of the XI.

While leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certain, there is three-way competition between R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi for the two remaining slots.

