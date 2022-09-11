West bowlers take charge on Day 3

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When you know that you have a mountain to climb and do not have the equipment to do so, intelligence demands that safety be the priority or else one would crash land.

After West Zone declared at the overnight score of 590/2 in 123 overs, North East Zone in reply were callous in their shot selection and crash landed at 235 on the third day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium Saturday. At stumps, West Zone were 12 for 1 in 9 overs in their second essay.

When caution, patience and temperament were the need of the hour, North East Zone top-order showed their inexperience at the top level. North East Zone top-order caved in without a fight, losing four wickets with just 20 runs on the board. Both Jayadav Unadkat and Chintan Gaja combined well and picked up seven wickets between them. Jaydev exploited the conditions in the morning and was almost unplayable. He removed Kishan Lyngdoh and Al Bashid of successive deliveries.

After the wicket eased out and Unadkat was removed from the attack, the scoreboard started to tick. The only player from North East Zone to show some pluck was all-rounder Ankur Malik who made 81. Although he was lucky to be dropped once, Ankur was easily the best player of North East Zone on the day.

“The wicket in the morning was not that dangerous so as to lose four wickets under 20 runs. Sometimes it was tough to play the medium-pacers, but it was easy to play the spinners,’’ said Ankur after the day’s play which was extended by an hour. Had the North East Zone top order concentrated a bit more, the deficit could have been less. “If they (top order) played with more responsibility and concentrated then we would have be in a good position. Our shot selection went wrong, we should have focused a little more. And for our bowlers they don’t have enough assistance,’’ said Ankur.

Brief scores: West Zone 590/2 decl in 123 overs and 12/1 in 9 ovs vs North East Zone 235 all out in 81.5 ovs (Ankur Malik 81, A Thapa 43, H Zhimomi 32, J Unadkat 3/35, C Gaja 4/38).

Dhull smashes 193

PUDUCHERRY: Talented batter Yash Dhull hit a superb 193 decorated with 28 fours and two sixes to power North Zone to 433/3 in their first innings at stumps on day three of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone here on Saturday.

Brief scores: East Zone 397 in 136.4 ovs vs North Zone 433/3 in 111 ovs (Yash Dhull 193).

