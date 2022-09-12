Home Sport Cricket

Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Shami among stand-bys

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy.

Published: 12th September 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel were predictably back in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 16.

India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.

The two players who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will travel Down Under.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

The other three reserve players are Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and seamer Deepak Chahar.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar will miss the South Africa series while Hardik and Arshdeep will skip the Australia series beginning September 20.

Squads: For World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R.Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd.

Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

For Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R.Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

For South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R.Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd.Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Harshal Patel T20 World Cup
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp