Home Sport Cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of 'Indian cricket'

With Wednesday's announcement, the right-handed Karnataka batter is eligible to play in leagues of other countries.

Published: 14th September 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Robin Uthappa, one of the heroes of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning national team, on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of "Indian cricket".

The 36-year-old Uthappa, who last played for India in 2015, made the announcement on his social media handles.

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Uthappa said.

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- a wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and allowed me to grow as a human being."

With Wednesday's announcement, the right-handed Karnataka batter is eligible to play in leagues of other countries.

Uthappa was part of the country's 2004 Under-19 World Cup team. He made his India debut two years later and featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

He scored 934 and 249 runs in ODIs and T20Is. He has 9446 first class and 6534 List A runs under his belt. Uthappa has won two IPL trophies -- one for KKR and one for CSK in 2014 and 2021 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Former India opener Robin Uthappa T20 World Cup
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp