Australia's Rachel Haynes retires from international cricket

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian women's cricket team star batter and vice-captain, Rachel Haynes on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career.

The 35-year-old southpaw, who made her international debut back in 2009, represented her country in six Tests, 77 ODIs, and 84 T20Is.

"To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day. I've learnt something from all of you, on and off the field," Haynes said in a statement.

"You've challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun," she added.

Thank you @RachaelHaynes for your leadership, humour and your dedication to our team.



Nearly 4000 international runs, and an endless reel of screamers in the field. It's been a pleasure! pic.twitter.com/I3s1lVizSM — Australian Women's Cricket Team

