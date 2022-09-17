Rs 2.36 crore unpaid bill threatens to come in the way of India-South Africa T20 series opener

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just as the Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in the city was getting ready to host an India and South Africa T20 international on September 28, the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) has taken away its fuse citing non-payment of dues worth Rs 2.36 crore in the last three years. To make matters worse, the Kerala Water Authority has also threatened to sever water lines if their dues are not paid.

With just 10 days left for the T20 match, KSEBL's Kazhakoottam section office took away the fuse at the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium due to non-payment of dues on Tuesday. The maintenance work at the Greenfield Stadium has been taking place over the last few days with the help of a hired generator.

In fact the security evaluation meeting ahead of the match on September 28 was also held with the help of the hired generator. A KSEBL official confirmed to The New Indian Express that the power dues were not paid despite several warnings.

"It is the Kerala Sports Facility Limited who is responsible for the Greenfield Stadium that has not paid the power and water bill dues over the last three years. The KSSFL's view is that they are unable to pay the dues without the State Government's annual annuity fund," a State Government official said.

The Kerala Cricket Association has passed on the buck to the KSFL. The KSFL also owes another Rs 2.85 crore to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation towards tax. Now, pressure is mounting before the State Government to resolve the crisis lest the September 28 international cricket match is affected.

The ticket sales towards the cricket match is expected to start from Monday. The Kerala Cricket Association has sought the urgent intervention of the State Government.

