Back in Blue, Hemalatha credits preparation and practice matches for success

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dayalan Hemalatha was on her way to Hyderabad from Chennai to join the Railways preparatory camp on Friday night.

Having missed out on the Women’s T20 Challenge after a stellar senior T20 tournament with Railways, she was trying to prepare for the upcoming domestic season.

That’s when her phone rang.

A surprise awaited. It was her friend who had called to give her the good news that she had been selected for the India tour of England to play in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on September 10.

“I was shocked at first, but then I felt very happy. It was a good feeling to get the opportunity to play for India, I am very happy,” Hemalatha told this daily.

“I called my parents and shared the news. They all felt very proud and happy because I am coming back to the blues again. Amma said ‘appa kannu kalangitaaru’ (Appa literally cried a bit).”

It is no surprise that they got emotional. After all, she was coming back to the team after 16 months.

And, she was doing it on the back of indispensable domestic performances — 272 in 8 innings at a strike rate of 150.27 while batting in the middle-order during Railways’ title-winning senior T20 league campaign.

Which is why, it comes as no surprise that there was disappointment when she wasn’t picked for the T20 Challenge. But, she did not let that affect her.

“It’s not in our control, right? We can do things that are in our control. So, I can't dwell too much on other things. I had to lift myself up, and that is exactly what I did. For the first few days, it was difficult, but as a sportsperson, we have to move on to the next thing. I wanted to focus on my next goal. And that is what I was and am working on at this point.”

Now, Hemalatha is not a new name in Indian cricket. She made her senior debut for Tamil Nadu at the age of 17, and rose through the ranks to play for India in 2018. But the thing that stands out now is the role she has excelled at in the last couple of years.

An off-spinning all-rounder who can take on the game from ball one in the middle-order.

In a squad that has quite a few top-order batters, Hemalatha is one of the very few to have donned the middle-order role in domestic cricket as well.

It happened when she moved to Railways after the 2019-20 season.

“It was a big change. When I was playing for TN, I used to open the batting. I had the time to settle in before opening up. Whether it is for the Railways or India, I might not get that time. My slot is in the middle order. I worked on the shots I’ll need to excel. Playing in the middle order with 150 SR is not always easy. There’ll be no time for you to settle in. It’s something we practiced a lot.”

“Visualisation is the key. One should not let go of their strengths, as it is the biggest reason for our success. We just have to find a way to survive our weaknesses and focus more on our strengths and wait for the chance to use it. That is what it's all about. In cricket, nothing is definitive, the bowler can bowl wherever they want and it is going to be challenging. Every match, there will be a different situation, how you adapt for every situation is your strength. I waited for my strengths. I knew it because I played several practice matches. Practice makes you perfect, right? That’s what has happened.”

As far as her goals with the Indian team, Hemalatha doesn’t have any. For her, it’s all about India winning the game and her wish to contribute to it.

“One match at a time is how I look at things and what I can do in that, whether it's 200 per cent of my effort or anything, I will give my whole heart to do it.”

Among the other good things about her selection is the long-standing partnership Hemalatha has had with Sabbineni Meghana through age-group cricket.

Whether it was for South Zone or Railways, the duo has excelled together on the field for their teams. And she’s excited about continuing that in the Indian dressing room as well.

“It’ll be fun. We have been playing together since our U19 days. In the last few years, I have tried to contribute my best for Railways and she has done the same as well. We have a good bond as well. It’s a really good friendship and we will try to give the same partnerships for India as we did for Railways.”

There’s an Instagram post on Hemalatha’s account from her last outing with the Indian team — the home series against South Africa in March 2021.

The caption reads ‘Confidence is preparation. Everything else is beyond your control’. In the sixteen months since she has lived up to those words, and the results are there to see.

That said, she doesn’t want to get to the specifics she has worked on.

“There are changes in my game for sure. Rest, I can say only after playing. Let me play and then come back and tell you,” she signed off.

