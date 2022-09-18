Home Sport Cricket

Contributions and Controversies: Recalling some of BCCI's past satraps

In these years, the BCCI has grown from a body struggling to survive to become a financial behemoth -- the richest cricket board in the world that controls more than 50 per cent of worldwide revenues.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Since coming into being in 1928, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has been led by 37 leaders as presidents or interim presidents in its 90-plus years of existence.

In these years, the BCCI has grown from a body struggling to survive to become a financial behemoth -- the richest cricket board in the world that controls more than 50 per cent of worldwide revenues.

During these 90-plus years of existence, the BCCI has grown into a financial monolith and the most-powerful cricket board in the world because of the efforts of people like Inderjit Singh Bindra (IS Bindra), Jagmohan Dalmiya, NKP Salve, Sharad Pawar and N Srinivasan. Their reigns not only helped cricket grow into the No. 1 sport in the country but also helped BCCI become the most powerful cricket organisation in the world, weaning away the power from old guards England and Australia.

These periods were also marred by several controversies and re-alignments as they remained the power centres for many years, becoming the head honchos at the ICC before things fell apart.

Here's a look at some BCCI presidents whose contributions made BCCI the financial behemoth that it is today:

Inderjit Singh (IS) Bindra: A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Bindra was the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. But more importantly, he along with Jagmohan Dalmiya envisaged the true potential of Indian cricket and introduced marketing and sponsorship to the game.

He and Dalmiya were part of the organising committee of the 1987 Reliance World Cup and were part of the negotiations with the ICC, the English board and corporates to raise the funds necessary to host the World Cup. The two were great friends and worked together to make the World Cup a grand success. After the Reliance World Cup, they set about developing and building BCCI and cricket into a huge brand.

With his support, Dalmiya went on to become the first Asian president of the ICC but it was after that they fell apart and became bitter enemies and fought many pitched battles.

Bindra was also president of the Punjab Cricket Association for around three decades.

Jagmohan Dalmiya: The stalwart from Kolkata was the strong man in the BCCI for nearly two decades as he and Bindra played a pivotal role in opening up the Indian cricket television market. It was due to their efforts that India's stature in world cricket improved tremendously when its financial muscle developed manifold.

In 1997, he was unanimously elected president of the ICC and held the post for three years and played a key role in South Africa's return to international cricket in 1991 after the Apartheid ban was lifted.

Dalmiya is credited with commercialising cricket and making the BCCI the richest board in the world. However, once his candidate, Ranbir Singh Mahindra, lost to Sharad Pawar in the 2005 elections, Dalmiya lost power and was even expelled from the board for alleged misappropriation of funds and refusing to provide certain documents. He won the case in the High Court and the Supreme Court and eventually made a brief return as BCCI's interim president during the 2013 IPL match-fixing saga.

Sharad Pawar: The Maratha, a seasoned politician and Union minister joined forces with IS Bindra, N. Srinivasan, Lalit Modi, Niranjan Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia and many other senior administrators to end Dalmiya's reign in the BCCI. He was president of the BCCI from 2005 to 2008 and later went on to become ICC president from 2010 to 2012.

With his stature as a top politician in the country and a successful sports administrator, Pawar managed to bring top administrators from various parts of the country together. It was during his tenure that the BCCI conceptualised and launched the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 as a cash-rich T20 franchise-based league that became one of the major sources of revenue for the board through broadcast rights.

But Pawar is also blamed for allowing Lalit Modi too much power while launching the IPL and also permitting the then BCCI treasurer N. Srinivasan's India Cements to bid for the Chennai franchise in the IPL. The decision later opened a Pandora's Box over a conflict of interest.

N. Srinivasan: One of the most controversial reigns as president in the BCCI was that of Tamil Nadu's N. Srinivasan. Having held important posts like treasurer and secretary in the BCCI, Srinivasan had two stints as BCCI president -- the first from 2011 to 2013. He had to resign in the wake of the IPL spot-fixing scandal of 2013 in which his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was one of the accused.

He attempted to remain president while conducting an inquiry into allegations that his son-in-law was involved in illegal betting and trading of inside information related to Chennai Super Kings.

Under mounting pressure, Srinivasan, who was initially defiant, stepped aside and appointed Dalmiya as interim president. In October 2013, the Supreme Court allowed him to take charge as BCCI president but again in March 2014, the SC asked him to step down so that a fair investigation may be conducted.

The court accepted there was a conflict of interest situation. The Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league for two seasons for Meiyappan's involvement in illegal betting.

Srinivasan's move to amend the BCCI constitution to remove the tenure restrictions for the BCCI president's post also generated lots of debate. He also tried to restructure the ICC in such a way that the majority of the revenue would go to the Big Three -- India, Australia and England. He was forced to quit the ICC chairman's post following his resignation as BCCI president. He continues to rule at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, despite age and tenure restrictions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Jagmohan Dalmiya Sharad Pawar N Srinivasan
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp