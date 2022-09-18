Teenager Sachin puts Rovers in control

By Express News Service

Nineteen -year old left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi's 7/47 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to restrict Swaraj CC to 163 on the first day of the sixth round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at the IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Saturday. In reply, Rovers were comfortably placed at 220 for 1 in 56 overs with B Sai Sudharsan cracking a century and B Aparajith batting on 93.

Brief scores: At SSN: India Pistons 232/9 in 89 ovs (Anand Subramanian 61, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/39) vs MRC 'A'. At SRMC: Grand Slam 196 in 95.2 ovs (A Aswin Crist 71, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/76) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 8 for no loss in 6 ovs. At IC-Guru Nanak: MCC 178 in 66 ovs (P Hemcharan 64, Bhargav Bhatt 5/67, Rahil Shah 3/39) vs Vijay CC 80/1 in 20 ovs (N Jagadeesan 29 batting, J Kousik 35 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Sea Hawks 124 in 40.4 ovs (S Ajith Ram 5/57, Lakshay Jain 4/190) and one for no loss in one over vs Globe Trotters 187 in 44 ovs (Prerak Mankad 47, Ankit Chaudhary 3/49, R Karthikeyan 3/42). At Nelson-Wahe Guru 'A': Alwarpet 369/6 in 90 ovs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 135, R Vimal Khumar 54, NS Harish 56 batting, DT Chandrasekar 3/87) vs Nelson SC. At IITM-Chemplast: Swaraj 163 in 39.4 ovs (Sachin Rathi 7/47. Jalaj Saxena 3/33) vs Jolly Rovers 220/1 in 56 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 118 batting, B Aparajith 93 batting).

Darshan shines

Riding on K Darshan Kumar's 7 for 19, Thiruvallur bundled out Coimbatore for a paltry 71 on the opening day of the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament. In reply, Thiruvallur were 102 for 2 at stumps.

Brief scores: Madurai 229 in 72.3 ovs (S Rishichitran 46, A Rithan Kumar 50, J Hemchudeshan 4/65, N Vedeshwaran 3/42) vs Tiruchirapalli 34/1 in 15 ovs. Coimbatore 71 in 57.4 ovs (K Darshan Kumar 7/19) vs Thiruvallur 102/2 in 33 ovs (U Rajkumar 51 batting). Kanyakumari 357/9 in 90 ovs (MK Akash 128, J Jenish 137, M Mohana Prasath 4/72) vs Erode 47/1 in 8 ovs. Thanjavur 140 in 59.1 ovs (L JayeshYogeshwaran 47, K Vijay 3/43) vs Thoothukudi 67/3 in 30 ovs (S Newhin Nalaraj 45 batting). Krishnagiri 412/7 in 90 overs (A Akshat 111, KN Hema Sudharshan Hegde 81, B Tarun Surya Prasadh 76, R Sanjay 3/60) vs Virudhunagar 31 for no loss in 5 ovs. Kancheepuram 214/9 in 90 ovs (Rishwanth Subramaniam 41, S Sainath 43, D Deepesh 3/58) vs Chengalpattu 3 for no loss in 2 ovs. Dindigul 188 in 84 ovs (SK Sherwin 68 n.o, J Jai Simha 3/49, J Jai Surya 3/52) vs Tiruvannamalai 62/2 in 15 ovs (A Pugazh 37). Theni 58 in 34.4 ovs (S Jai Raswanth 3/22, S Sachin 4/6) vs Tirupur 233/4 in 53 ovs (S Pavish 63 batting, S Sachin 48 batting).

Invitation cricket tourney

In its bid to promote cricket at school level, the District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu has entered into a partnership with SMK Fomra Group of Educational Institutes. Given the tie, the association is organising an invitation tournament at the SMK Fomra ground at Kelambakkam. The 30-over-per-side tournament will start in the second week of October. Entry forms can be collected from Udayaprakash (8754288802) for the tournament which will be played on the knock-out basis.

Nineteen -year old left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi's 7/47 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to restrict Swaraj CC to 163 on the first day of the sixth round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at the IIT-Chemplast grounds here on Saturday. In reply, Rovers were comfortably placed at 220 for 1 in 56 overs with B Sai Sudharsan cracking a century and B Aparajith batting on 93. Brief scores: At SSN: India Pistons 232/9 in 89 ovs (Anand Subramanian 61, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/39) vs MRC 'A'. At SRMC: Grand Slam 196 in 95.2 ovs (A Aswin Crist 71, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/76) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 8 for no loss in 6 ovs. At IC-Guru Nanak: MCC 178 in 66 ovs (P Hemcharan 64, Bhargav Bhatt 5/67, Rahil Shah 3/39) vs Vijay CC 80/1 in 20 ovs (N Jagadeesan 29 batting, J Kousik 35 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Sea Hawks 124 in 40.4 ovs (S Ajith Ram 5/57, Lakshay Jain 4/190) and one for no loss in one over vs Globe Trotters 187 in 44 ovs (Prerak Mankad 47, Ankit Chaudhary 3/49, R Karthikeyan 3/42). At Nelson-Wahe Guru 'A': Alwarpet 369/6 in 90 ovs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 135, R Vimal Khumar 54, NS Harish 56 batting, DT Chandrasekar 3/87) vs Nelson SC. At IITM-Chemplast: Swaraj 163 in 39.4 ovs (Sachin Rathi 7/47. Jalaj Saxena 3/33) vs Jolly Rovers 220/1 in 56 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 118 batting, B Aparajith 93 batting). Darshan shines Riding on K Darshan Kumar's 7 for 19, Thiruvallur bundled out Coimbatore for a paltry 71 on the opening day of the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament. In reply, Thiruvallur were 102 for 2 at stumps. Brief scores: Madurai 229 in 72.3 ovs (S Rishichitran 46, A Rithan Kumar 50, J Hemchudeshan 4/65, N Vedeshwaran 3/42) vs Tiruchirapalli 34/1 in 15 ovs. Coimbatore 71 in 57.4 ovs (K Darshan Kumar 7/19) vs Thiruvallur 102/2 in 33 ovs (U Rajkumar 51 batting). Kanyakumari 357/9 in 90 ovs (MK Akash 128, J Jenish 137, M Mohana Prasath 4/72) vs Erode 47/1 in 8 ovs. Thanjavur 140 in 59.1 ovs (L JayeshYogeshwaran 47, K Vijay 3/43) vs Thoothukudi 67/3 in 30 ovs (S Newhin Nalaraj 45 batting). Krishnagiri 412/7 in 90 overs (A Akshat 111, KN Hema Sudharshan Hegde 81, B Tarun Surya Prasadh 76, R Sanjay 3/60) vs Virudhunagar 31 for no loss in 5 ovs. Kancheepuram 214/9 in 90 ovs (Rishwanth Subramaniam 41, S Sainath 43, D Deepesh 3/58) vs Chengalpattu 3 for no loss in 2 ovs. Dindigul 188 in 84 ovs (SK Sherwin 68 n.o, J Jai Simha 3/49, J Jai Surya 3/52) vs Tiruvannamalai 62/2 in 15 ovs (A Pugazh 37). Theni 58 in 34.4 ovs (S Jai Raswanth 3/22, S Sachin 4/6) vs Tirupur 233/4 in 53 ovs (S Pavish 63 batting, S Sachin 48 batting). Invitation cricket tourney In its bid to promote cricket at school level, the District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu has entered into a partnership with SMK Fomra Group of Educational Institutes. Given the tie, the association is organising an invitation tournament at the SMK Fomra ground at Kelambakkam. The 30-over-per-side tournament will start in the second week of October. Entry forms can be collected from Udayaprakash (8754288802) for the tournament which will be played on the knock-out basis.