All-round Sanjay powers MRC A to 7-wicket win  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on R Sanjay Yadav’s all-round display (6/57; 82 n.o.; 80b, 8x4, 3x6), MRC ‘A’ defeated India Pistons by seven wickets on the final day of the sixth round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at SSN college grounds here on Monday.

First Sanjay’s bowling came in handy for MRC ‘A’ to restrict India Pistons to 153 in their second essay.

Then chasing a target of 135 for a win in a minimum of 35 overs, MRC ‘A’ rattled up the same thanks to hurricane innings by Sanjay Yadav wherein he scored an unbeaten 82 off just 80 balls. His innings were laced with eight fours and three sixes. MRC ‘A’ got six points from this outing.

Brief scores: At SSN: India Pistons 241 & 153 in 58.5 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 6/57) lost to MRC ‘A’ 260 & 136/3 in 22 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 82 n.o.). Points: MRC ‘A’ 6 (20) ; IP 0 (19). At IC-Guru Nanak: MCC 178 & 143 in 50.3 ovs (M Vishal 44, Bhargav Bhatt 7/48) lost to Vijay 317 & 5/0. Points: Vijay 6 (24) ; MCC 0 (8). At SRMC: Grand Slam 196 & 178/3 in 46 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 101 n.o, M Siddharth 67) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 311 in 123.2 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 163, R Vivek 40, B Arun 6/78). Points: UFCC 5 (13); Grand Slam 1 (18). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 450 drew with Nelson 453/7 decl in 119.1 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 126, Robin Bist 102 n.o., Swapnil Singh 63, Ashwin Venkataraman 52, NS Harish 3/139). Points: Nelson 5 (22); Alwarpet 1 (8).

Shameena advances

Shameena Riaz of India, who bagged a wild card, defeated Shahd Elrefaey of Egypt 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3 in the first round of the 4th HCL-SRFI Indian tour here on Monday.

Results: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Vasudha Surange 11-8, 12-10, 11-7; Anahat Singh bt Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Amina El Rihany (EGY) bt Ona Blasco (ESP) 11-0, 11-4, 11-4; Pooja Arthi R bt Lim Jee Nee (SGP) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Nour Ramy (EGY) bt Sanika Choudhari 11-9, 11-3, 12-10; Salma El Alfy (EGY) bt Sunita Patel 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6; Tiana Parasrampuria bt Radhika Rathore 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; Shameena Riaz bt Shahd Elrefaey (EGY) 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Navaneeth Prabhu 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8 .

