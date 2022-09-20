Home Sport Cricket

All-round Sanjay powers MRC A to 7-wicket win  

First Sanjay’s bowling came in handy for MRC ‘A’ to restrict India Pistons to 153 in their second essay.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on R Sanjay Yadav’s all-round display (6/57; 82 n.o.; 80b, 8x4, 3x6), MRC ‘A’ defeated India Pistons by seven wickets on the final day of the sixth round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at SSN college grounds here on Monday.

First Sanjay’s bowling came in handy for MRC ‘A’ to restrict India Pistons to 153 in their second essay.
Then chasing a target of 135 for a win in a minimum of 35 overs, MRC ‘A’ rattled up the same thanks to hurricane innings by Sanjay Yadav wherein he scored an unbeaten 82 off just 80 balls. His innings were laced with eight fours and three sixes. MRC ‘A’ got six points from this outing.

Brief scores: At SSN: India Pistons 241 & 153 in 58.5 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 6/57) lost to MRC ‘A’ 260 & 136/3 in 22 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 82 n.o.). Points: MRC ‘A’ 6 (20) ;  IP 0 (19). At IC-Guru Nanak: MCC 178 & 143 in 50.3 ovs (M Vishal 44, Bhargav Bhatt 7/48) lost to Vijay 317 & 5/0. Points: Vijay 6 (24) ;  MCC 0 (8). At SRMC: Grand Slam 196 & 178/3 in 46 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 101 n.o,  M Siddharth 67) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 311 in 123.2 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 163, R Vivek 40, B Arun 6/78). Points: UFCC 5 (13); Grand Slam 1 (18). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 450 drew with Nelson 453/7 decl in 119.1 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 126, Robin Bist 102 n.o., Swapnil Singh 63, Ashwin Venkataraman 52,  NS Harish 3/139). Points: Nelson 5 (22); Alwarpet 1 (8).

Shameena advances 
Shameena Riaz of India, who bagged a wild card, defeated Shahd Elrefaey of Egypt 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3 in the first  round of the 4th HCL-SRFI Indian tour here on Monday.

Results: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Vasudha Surange 11-8, 12-10, 11-7; Anahat Singh bt Janet Vidhi 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Amina El Rihany (EGY) bt Ona Blasco (ESP) 11-0, 11-4, 11-4; Pooja Arthi R bt Lim Jee Nee (SGP) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Nour Ramy (EGY) bt Sanika Choudhari 11-9, 11-3, 12-10;  Salma El Alfy (EGY) bt Sunita Patel 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6; Tiana Parasrampuria bt Radhika Rathore 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; Shameena Riaz bt Shahd Elrefaey (EGY) 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Navaneeth Prabhu 11-2, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8 .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sanjay Yadav MRC ‘A’ India Pistons senior division league of the TNCA SSN college
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp