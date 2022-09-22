Back in India A, Sanju Samson has no regrets

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India A limited-overs captain Sanju Samson looks forward to carry the momentum and continuing the good work by India A players against New Zealand A in the unofficial Test series into the ODI series against the Kiwis which begins at Chepauk on Thursday. The India A side comprises discards, fringe players and a few who have performed well in the domestic circuit including the IPL. Many of them have been in and out of the Indian team, while some have been discarded without a proper run. There is general belief that the India A players could be suffering from lack of motivation. But Sanju Samson insists that it is all speculation and being in the 'India set-up' was a boon.

''Of course the motivation is always there as I said, we've always been saying that being a part of Indian cricket is not a small thing and we all know the standards which were set from last so many years is. We have been playing good cricket, and the quality of cricketers we have in our team is unbelievable. So I think it really helps each and every individual to appraise their own level of games. So we keep on challenging ourselves to keep on performing in each and every opportunity which we get'' said Samson, insisting that he or the team will not be short on motivation.

Samson is one of the few players who has not got opportunities on a continuous basis. Despite being in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup slot, he missed out on the bus. And Samson said it does get challenging.

"Finding a place in the Indian team is really challenging part for each and every player actually. There is a lot of competition going around and even among players who are in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on oneself. So for me, from a younger age, all my coaches and my parents have always told me to focus on yourself and focus on your game, your fitness, your runs, your score ... and what I really like to do. I think when you do that rest of the things do take care of themselves. So I'm really grateful to be where I am at the moment, I really don't have any regrets. I'm really happy with the way I am performing. I want to improve more,'' said Samson.

The hard-hitting batsman has adapted to the demands of the modern game. He is game to play at any slot and has also mentally tuned himself to the roles he has to play."Playing different roles is something I have worked on for a lot of years. I am confident of batting anywhere in the order, from No 1 to 6. You should not fix a spot for yourself. You cannot tell people that 'I am an opener or I am a finisher.' In the last three-four years, playing in various roles and spots (in the order) has added a new dimension to my game,'' revealed Samson.



Samson insisted that A tours are important and said that with the quality of the teams one cannot find the difference between an A game and an international fixture. He also believed that his team would do well against New Zealand A."A Tours are really important. Coming to a venue like Chepauk, this heat, these types of conditions, different types of opponents and bowlers, one-day format, spending time in the middle is a great way to move forward. There is not much difference between an A game and an international game. The competition is almost the same, so it is important to make use of the opportunities,'' signed off Sanju.

CHENNAI: India A limited-overs captain Sanju Samson looks forward to carry the momentum and continuing the good work by India A players against New Zealand A in the unofficial Test series into the ODI series against the Kiwis which begins at Chepauk on Thursday. The India A side comprises discards, fringe players and a few who have performed well in the domestic circuit including the IPL. Many of them have been in and out of the Indian team, while some have been discarded without a proper run. There is general belief that the India A players could be suffering from lack of motivation. But Sanju Samson insists that it is all speculation and being in the 'India set-up' was a boon. ''Of course the motivation is always there as I said, we've always been saying that being a part of Indian cricket is not a small thing and we all know the standards which were set from last so many years is. We have been playing good cricket, and the quality of cricketers we have in our team is unbelievable. So I think it really helps each and every individual to appraise their own level of games. So we keep on challenging ourselves to keep on performing in each and every opportunity which we get'' said Samson, insisting that he or the team will not be short on motivation. Samson is one of the few players who has not got opportunities on a continuous basis. Despite being in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup slot, he missed out on the bus. And Samson said it does get challenging."Finding a place in the Indian team is really challenging part for each and every player actually. There is a lot of competition going around and even among players who are in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on oneself. So for me, from a younger age, all my coaches and my parents have always told me to focus on yourself and focus on your game, your fitness, your runs, your score ... and what I really like to do. I think when you do that rest of the things do take care of themselves. So I'm really grateful to be where I am at the moment, I really don't have any regrets. I'm really happy with the way I am performing. I want to improve more,'' said Samson. The hard-hitting batsman has adapted to the demands of the modern game. He is game to play at any slot and has also mentally tuned himself to the roles he has to play."Playing different roles is something I have worked on for a lot of years. I am confident of batting anywhere in the order, from No 1 to 6. You should not fix a spot for yourself. You cannot tell people that 'I am an opener or I am a finisher.' In the last three-four years, playing in various roles and spots (in the order) has added a new dimension to my game,'' revealed Samson.Samson insisted that A tours are important and said that with the quality of the teams one cannot find the difference between an A game and an international fixture. He also believed that his team would do well against New Zealand A."A Tours are really important. Coming to a venue like Chepauk, this heat, these types of conditions, different types of opponents and bowlers, one-day format, spending time in the middle is a great way to move forward. There is not much difference between an A game and an international game. The competition is almost the same, so it is important to make use of the opportunities,'' signed off Sanju.