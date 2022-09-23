BCCI calls for AGM on October 18 to elect office-bearers

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for its annual general body meeting on October 18, where among the 26-point agenda, the foremost is the election of the office-bearers. While all the incumbents are allowed to seek another term following the changes made to the constitution with the Supreme Court’s approval, all things point to Sourav Ganguly making way for secretary Jay Shah to take over as president.

According to a notification sent to all the affiliated units, Shah said the AGM will take place in Mumbai on October 18. The venue and the timing of the AGM are yet to be finalized. While all eyes will be on the election, the most significant agenda is agenda X, which is the women’s IPL. As first reported by this newspaper, the BCCI is planning to host the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL in March involving six teams. Once it is approved on the floor of the AGM, the BCCI will formally begin the process to kickstart the event.

The agenda also mentions the appointment of cricket committees and standing committees as mentioned in the constitution. While the incumbents can continue in the role, the west zone slot in the senior selection panel remains vacant since February. With an interview process a must to pick a selector, the BCCI will likely advertise for the same in the coming days.

There are also quite a few unhappy voices within the BCCI about the men’s senior selection committee led by Chetan Sharma. Although there are no talks of changing the entire panel, officials are not ruling out the possibility of bringing in a more experienced player as a chairman.

With regards to the election of office-bearers, Shah is the overwhelming favourite to take over as president, which will make him the youngest ever in BCCI’s history. With Shah supposed to enter a cooling-off period after the completion of the second term — his next term will begin at the AGM — it is unlikely he will let go of a chance to helm the BCCI.

In that case, treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal is tipped to replace Shah as secretary. However, Dhumal could face a challenge from Anirudh Chaudhary, the former treasurer, who has completed his cooling-off tenure and is eligible to contest. If not for the secretary’s post, Chaudhary will be in the fray for the treasurer’s post. While all things point to vice-president Rajeev Shulka continuing for one more year, there is likely to be a change for the joint-secretary post too.

Kerala’s Jayesh George is expected to make way with one from Karnataka State Cricket Association or Tamil Nadu Cricket Association getting the post.The BCCI will also pick its representative for ICC meetings. With the Supreme Court removing the 70-year age cap, former BCCI president N Srinivasan stands a chance to represent the board in ICC meetings.

