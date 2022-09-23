India win toss, opt to field against Australia in rain-hit 2nd T20I 

By PTI

NAGPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the rain-hit second T20 International here on Friday.

The match was reduced to an 8 overs-a-side contest after overnight rain left the outfield wet.

India made two changes, bringing Jasprit Bumrah in place of Umesh Yadav and including Rishabh Pant even as Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out.

Australia replaced injured Nathan Ellis with Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott came in for Josh Inglis.

Australia leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening game by four wickets.

Teams: India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

