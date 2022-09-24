Home Sport Cricket

Even I’ve started calling her Jhulu di: Sophie Ecclestone on Goswami

The England spinner had told the Indian pacer that she can't retire just yet after the first ODI

'You can’t retire just yet Jhulan,' says Sophie Ecclestone as she recalls her days with the former Indian captain on and off the field.

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As former Indian captain and a stalwart of the sport Jhulan Goswami is all set to play her last international game in the third and final ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday, Sophie Ecclestone recalled her first memory of getting to know her, and how she, too, had started calling her “Jhuli di”.

“I love Jhulan,” said the England spinner in a chat with The New Indian Express. “I know the Indian girls have so much respect for her. Even I have started calling her Jhulu di now. And I bet she loves it,” laughed Ecclestone. 

Recalling the first memory of getting to know the fast bowling legend, Ecclestone said that she was Jhulan’s teammate during her first two years in the Women’s T20 Challenge. “I have known her for a couple of years now. I had to borrow her trousers because mine was so short and she let me use hers. Which is really nice of her, that’s my first memory of getting to know her.”

Ecclestone, 23, was still a toddler when the 39-year-old made her international debut in 2002. Two decades on, the England spinner feels that Jhulan is still bowling the best she has in her life. “No (I don’t think she is done). I thought after yesterday’s game (first ODI on last Sunday) we were shaking hands, and I said ‘You can’t retire just yet Jhulan. You have been bowling the best you have bowled in your life.’ And that is such a compliment to her because she has bowled so well throughout her whole career.” 

“It's definitely an absolute honour to play with and against her. I think she is amazing at what she does. She deserves to retire when she wants.”

