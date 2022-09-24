Rohit Sharma leads from front to help India clinch rain-curtailed second T20I

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On nights like Friday, it’s hard to figure out the positives and the negatives. Perhaps, the one big takeaway from the second T20I between Australia and India was not the game itself. The major talking point revolved around the dodgy drainage system at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Considering there was no rain on Friday, should the ground have been ready by 7.30 PM?

It wasn’t. “Match delayed by a wet outfield,” was the result because of the rains on Thursday. When it eventually began, there was a T8 in place. From an Indian point of view, it was nice to see Jasprit Bumrah back in action, playing his first international match since July 14 (ODI against England). While Bumrah was his own self on his comeback, Rohit owned the stage with an innings befitting the situation.

Needing 91 to stay alive in the series, the skipper tonked the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground and remained unbeaten on 46 off 20 balls (4x4, 4x6). He set the platform with three big sixes in the first over off Josh Hazlewood. Even though India had a wobble in the middle phase, they were always in control of the situation. Earlier, Axar Patel shone with the ball to restrict the visitors to 2/13 off his two overs.

Brief scores: Australia 90/5 in 8 ovs (Finch 31, Wade 43; Axar 2/13) lost to India 92/4 in 7.2 ovs (Rohit 46 n.o; Zampa 3/16).

CHENNAI: On nights like Friday, it’s hard to figure out the positives and the negatives. Perhaps, the one big takeaway from the second T20I between Australia and India was not the game itself. The major talking point revolved around the dodgy drainage system at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Considering there was no rain on Friday, should the ground have been ready by 7.30 PM? It wasn’t. “Match delayed by a wet outfield,” was the result because of the rains on Thursday. When it eventually began, there was a T8 in place. From an Indian point of view, it was nice to see Jasprit Bumrah back in action, playing his first international match since July 14 (ODI against England). While Bumrah was his own self on his comeback, Rohit owned the stage with an innings befitting the situation. Needing 91 to stay alive in the series, the skipper tonked the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground and remained unbeaten on 46 off 20 balls (4x4, 4x6). He set the platform with three big sixes in the first over off Josh Hazlewood. Even though India had a wobble in the middle phase, they were always in control of the situation. Earlier, Axar Patel shone with the ball to restrict the visitors to 2/13 off his two overs. Brief scores: Australia 90/5 in 8 ovs (Finch 31, Wade 43; Axar 2/13) lost to India 92/4 in 7.2 ovs (Rohit 46 n.o; Zampa 3/16).