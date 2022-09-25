Home Sport Cricket

How about awarding wicket to bowler for presence of mind: Ashwin

The Indian women's team beat England at Lord's. However, bowler Deepti running out Dean to claim England's last wicket, after the batter had backed up, led to a controversy.

Published: 25th September 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said wickets ought to be credited to bowlers' accounts when they run out batters at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, as it requires "presence of mind".

Going by the ICC manual, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's run out of Charlie Dean in the third ODI was perfectly legal, but it still divided opinion with many backing it while Englishmen, such as Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Sam Billings, expressed their annoyance.

Joining in the debate Ashwin, who has often objected to this kind of run-outs being termed 'Mankading' (named after former India player Vinoo Mankad), recommended a bravery award for the bowler.

Responding to a tweet by English cricketer Billings who asked Anderson, "Imagine how many more wickets you could get James," Ashwin wrote on his Twitter handle, "In fact, that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for "presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too?"

