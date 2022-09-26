Home Sport Cricket

T20I Rankings: India go seven points clear of England at top

The six-wicket final over win improved their ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over their closest rival in England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.

Published: 26th September 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian players pose for photos with the trophy after winning the 3rd and final T20 cricket match of the series against Australia.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following their narrow series win over Australia in Hyderabad.

Down 0-1 against the touring Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to level the series in Nagpur before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties in the deciding rubber on Sunday sealed a 2-1 win.

The six-wicket final over win improved their ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over their closest rival in England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.

The upcoming three-match series against South Africa will give India a chance to consolidate their lead at the top ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

The Proteas occupy third place on the team rankings with 258 points but could stake their claim when they in the upcoming series commencing at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Incidentally, it was Pakistan's narrow three-run win over England in the fourth game in Karachi on Sunday that helped India increase their lead.

That series remains tied at two games apiece, with plenty of rankings points still to play for during the final three matches in Lahore.

Pakistan are currently tied with South Africa for third place on the team rankings with 258 points, but could rise as high as second by winning the remaining three matches against England.

England on the other hand will maintain second place on the rankings should they win one of those contests.

Reigning World Cup champions Australia, who are placed sixth, dropped one point to 250 following their series loss to India.

Australia are slated to play six matches -- against West Indies, England and India (warm-up) -- before they get the chance to defend their trophy at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC T20 rankings
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp