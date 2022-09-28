Home Sport Cricket

Cricket: Shami tests negative for COVID-19 

The 32-year-old posted his negative report on his Instagram account, hours after the BCCI named veteran pacer Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

India pacer Mohammed Shami. (File photo | PTI)

India pacer Mohammed Shami. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19, over 10 days after he had been infected by the virus.

The 32-year-old posted his negative report on his Instagram account, hours after the BCCI named veteran pacer Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Negative," Shami wrote along with a picture of his COVID test report.

The senior India pacer had tested positive for the virus on September 17. He was subsequently ruled out of the recently-concluded three-match series against Australia.

Earlier in the day, the pacer had been ruled out of the T20s against South Africa with the BCCI saying he is "yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19."

Shami, who hasn't played any cricket after the England series in July, had been brought back into the T20 mix when he was picked for the games against Australia and South Africa.

He has been named as a standby for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Mohammed Shami COVID-19
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp