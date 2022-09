India elect to field against South Africa in 1st T20, Bumrah ruled out with back injury

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss in the first T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to the first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss in the first T20 International against South Africa here on Wednesday. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game. Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to the first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.