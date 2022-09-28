Home Sport Cricket

Top Australian players return for West Indies T20 series

Veteran opener Dave Warner will be joined by allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as well as fast bowler Mitchell Starc in the 16-man squad after missing the three-match T20 series in India.

Published: 28th September 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Aaron Finch reacts during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch reacts during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia, in Hyderabad, India. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Veteran opener Dave Warner and three other top players will return to the Australian Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against the West Indies as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title.

Warner will be joined by allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as well as fast bowler Mitchell Starc in the 16-man squad after missing the three-match T20 series in India which India won 2-1.

Warner was rested from that series to manage his preparation for the World Cup in Australia starting next month, while Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side strain) and Starc (knee) have overcome injuries.

Allrounder Cameron Green, who opened the batting with captain Aaron Finch in India, has been retained in the squad despite not being included in Australia's lineup for the World Cup which is being played from October 16 to November 13.

Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday that pace bowler Kane Richardson and spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar won't take part in the West Indies series on the Gold Coast on October 5 and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later to ensure they are n peak shape for the World Cup.

Australia plays its first World Cup match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon," national selection panel chair George Bailey said.

"To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup."

Bailey said he expects Agar and Richardson to return for the following series against England. The three-match T20 series will be held in Perth and Canberra from October 9-14.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 series Cricket Australian players
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp