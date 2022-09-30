Bumrah suffers back injury, unlikely for World Cup

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Jasprit Bumrah’s scan results are awaited at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the pacer is unlikely to fly with the rest of the team for the T20 World Cup next week. Rohit Sharma & Co are scheduled to depart for Australia on October 6 and as things stand, Bumrah is a non-starter with the BCCI medical team monitoring his fitness.

Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup campaign because of a back injury, was included in India’s squads for the T20Is against Australia and South Africa after clearing a fitness test at the NCA. And keeping his nature of injury in mind, India’s plan was to use him sporadically in the six matches.

While he didn’t play the first T20I against Australia, Bumrah bowled six overs in the next two matches before complaining of back pain on the eve of India’s match against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BCCI has sent him to the NCA, where fresh tests have been taken to ascertain the magnitude of the injury. While the recurring nature of the injury points to a stress fracture this could rule Bumrah out of action for the next six-eight month's sources in the know are not ruling out the possibility of a stress reaction.

In case it is a stress reaction, there is a slim chance of Bumrah featuring in the later part of the T20 World Cup. But then again, stress reactions usually act as a red flag, which could cause stress fracture going forward. In 2019, soon after the World Cup, Bumrah suffered a minor stress fracture in his lower back in September. He returned to action only in January 2020.

This has thrown up questions as to how Bumrah – a pacer whose workload has been managed well in recent times – has suffered a recurring back injury in such a short span of time. Since the last T20 World Cup which came at the end of a packed international and IPL the Indian team management has been emphasizing on managing the workloads of the players. Since the last T20 World Cup, Bumrah has featured in only six Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is for India, apart from playing all 14 matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

After the completion of the England tour, Burmah received adequate rest before joining the NCA for a rehab process for a back injury. But with Bumrah complaining of back pain soon after joining the Indian camp, it leads to questions as to whether due process was followed during rehab or if there was any delay in assessing the nature of his injury. Stress fractures tend to give an indication through stress reactions and it usually happens due to bad workload management. According to experts, even overloading symptoms would have shown up.

With regards to the T20 World Cup, even if it is a stress reaction, the chances of Burmah regaining full fitness ahead of India’s first match against Pakistan are all but ruled out as he would need adequate rest. India does not want to take a half-fit Bumrah as it could complicate matters and are looking at one of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami as potential replacements. In Bumrah’s absence, end overs have become a huge headache for India and it remains to be seen how the team would cope at the World Cup.

