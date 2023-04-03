IPL 2023: Ruturaj, Moeen shine in CSK’s first victory of the season

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back-to-back fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad (57, 31b, 3x4, 4x6) and Moeen Ali’s 4 for 26 paved the way for Chennai Super King’s creditable 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL played at Chepauk late on Monday. Lucknow managed 205 for 7 in 20 overs. First Gaikwad with his brilliant strokeplay set the tone and later Moeen with his guile foxed the Lucknow middle-order into surrender to help CSK open account.

Gaikwad’s effort and an enterprising 47 (29b, 5x4, 2x6) from Devon Conway put Chennai Super Kings in drivers seat as the hosts made most of the stingless LSG attack to post 217/7 in 20 overs. The duo raised 110 runs in just 56 balls to set the tempo for the lower order batsmen to exploit.

Chasing a mammoth 218 for win, Lucknow had an explosive start with Kyle Mayers (53; 22b, 8x4, 2x6) going hammer and tongs on the CSK attack. Ben Stokes who bowled on Monday was expensive and gave away 18 runs in his first over. But the introduction of spinners Moeen and Mitchell Santner put brakes on the visitors as three wickets fell in quick succession. Mayers, Hooda and Rahul all got out due to poor shot selection.

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his second consecutive

half-century as he scored 57 off 31 on Monday. (Photo | Ashwin Acharya, EPS)

Earlier, Gaikwad and Conway got into the groove straight away and it was like a six-hitting competition between both of them. The duo could pick the length early and thus score runs at will. Both complimented each other and chose the right ball to attack without taking risks. Rahul brought in spinner K Gowtham in the fifth over and Gaikwad who was in fine touch milked 20 runs from the Karnataka spinner.

Sensing that his bowlers were losing control Rahul brought in Mark Wood, the hero for Lucknow in their previous game. But Conway and Gaikwad paid scant respect to Wood. The duo sent the Lucknow fielders on a leather hunt and Wood was given the same treatment to that of Gowtham. Thus CSK raced to 79 in just 6 overs without any damage. A single off Krunal Pandya to long on ringed in Gaikwad’s 50. When the Pune-born opener looked well set for a big score, fell to the guile of Ravi Bishnoi.

Soon Conway too perished caught in the deep by Krunal Pandya off Mark Wood. After Shivam Dube’s exit, a lot was expected from Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes. Ali showed intent but did not last long. Ben Stokes failed once again to make an impact.

Ambati Rayudu put the long handle to effective use and help CSK breach the 200-run mark. In the final over MS Dhoni (12) struck two consecutive sixes off Mark Wood to the delight of the crowd. In the process, he completed 5000 runs in the IPL.

MS Dhoni completed 5000 runs in IPL. The CSK skipper has scored 5004 runs from 236 matches so far. He is 7th in the list of top scorers led by Virat Kohli.

CSK have won 41 out of 57 matches played at the venue so far. Incidentally, It was the first game for Lucknow Super Giants at the ground.

Brief scores:

CSK 217/7 in 20 overs (Gaikwad 57, Conway 47; Bishnoi 3/28, Wood 3/49) beat LSG 205/7 in 20 overs (Mayers 53; Moeen 4/26).

