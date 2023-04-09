From Mangaldoi to Mumbai Indians, the journey of Jintimoni Kalita

Gomesh S By

CHENNAI: Jintimani Kalita is a bundle of energy. Kalita throwing herself around on the field was the most common sight in the Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign during the recently concluded Women’s Premier League.

The 19-year-old all-rounder from Assam has an uninhibited enthusiasm about cricket and life that is almost contagious. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was also Kalita’s captain in the WPL, and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews were all impressed by her to the extent where the former cannot help but praise the teenager, calling her a future prospect. For Kalita, the WPL was an opportunity of a life-time.

Having grown up idolising Jhulan Goswami and Kaur, to share a dressing room and work with the duo was a dream for her. That they listened and laughed at what she had to say in team meetings had made her day and the month. “When we make someone an idol growing up and then get to play with them, it feels so good that it is hard to put into words,” Kalita tells this daily.

In fact, she did not even expect to be signed for Rs 10 lakh in the WPL auction. Watching it unfold from her home town Mangaldoi, a district headquarter, all she wanted was to get picked irrespective of how low the money was. And when she did get an opportunity, her mindset was such that “If I do well in this game, they will play me in the next.” She kept at it and ended up playing all the matches for Mumbai Indians.

However, this hyper-enthusiastic teenager who just wants to play cricket and learn from the best is not all of Kalita. There is more to her. She is the eldest in the family of four — her parents, and a younger brother, and knows the significance her representation holds in the WPL. She is the first woman, third overall, from Assam to play in the Indian franchise T20 league. The previous big name from the state was Monika Das who had played for India A. “Now that I have experienced it, I can come back and share my learnings back in Assam and help other players in every way I can,” she says.

The 19-year-old is also very much aware of the responsibility that is on her shoulders. After all, she has been through her share of struggles to get where she is now. Started playing cricket by chance. She used to drop her younger brother at a cricket coaching centre and one day the coach asked her to join as well. After the initial resistance, some convincing from the coaches meant her parents eventually obliged.

As is the case of most female cricketers, she too trained with boys, often playing with borrowed kits and shoes as it was too expensive. Her father being a fourth-grade employee with the state government, getting all the cricketing gear she needed was not an easy task in the early days. Once she got selected to represent the state, there was no looking back. And now, with the WPL, the financial burden has come down massively, which comes as a huge relief and happiness for Kalita.

“It is really big. I am the eldest in the family. Whatever I got from my parents, I could give back. In 18 years, to make such money and give it to my family is really big. It feels good that I can take care of my needs by myself and focus on taking my cricket career forward,” she signed off.



CHENNAI: Jintimani Kalita is a bundle of energy. Kalita throwing herself around on the field was the most common sight in the Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign during the recently concluded Women’s Premier League. The 19-year-old all-rounder from Assam has an uninhibited enthusiasm about cricket and life that is almost contagious. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who was also Kalita’s captain in the WPL, and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews were all impressed by her to the extent where the former cannot help but praise the teenager, calling her a future prospect. For Kalita, the WPL was an opportunity of a life-time. Having grown up idolising Jhulan Goswami and Kaur, to share a dressing room and work with the duo was a dream for her. That they listened and laughed at what she had to say in team meetings had made her day and the month. “When we make someone an idol growing up and then get to play with them, it feels so good that it is hard to put into words,” Kalita tells this daily.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In fact, she did not even expect to be signed for Rs 10 lakh in the WPL auction. Watching it unfold from her home town Mangaldoi, a district headquarter, all she wanted was to get picked irrespective of how low the money was. And when she did get an opportunity, her mindset was such that “If I do well in this game, they will play me in the next.” She kept at it and ended up playing all the matches for Mumbai Indians. However, this hyper-enthusiastic teenager who just wants to play cricket and learn from the best is not all of Kalita. There is more to her. She is the eldest in the family of four — her parents, and a younger brother, and knows the significance her representation holds in the WPL. She is the first woman, third overall, from Assam to play in the Indian franchise T20 league. The previous big name from the state was Monika Das who had played for India A. “Now that I have experienced it, I can come back and share my learnings back in Assam and help other players in every way I can,” she says. The 19-year-old is also very much aware of the responsibility that is on her shoulders. After all, she has been through her share of struggles to get where she is now. Started playing cricket by chance. She used to drop her younger brother at a cricket coaching centre and one day the coach asked her to join as well. After the initial resistance, some convincing from the coaches meant her parents eventually obliged. As is the case of most female cricketers, she too trained with boys, often playing with borrowed kits and shoes as it was too expensive. Her father being a fourth-grade employee with the state government, getting all the cricketing gear she needed was not an easy task in the early days. Once she got selected to represent the state, there was no looking back. And now, with the WPL, the financial burden has come down massively, which comes as a huge relief and happiness for Kalita. “It is really big. I am the eldest in the family. Whatever I got from my parents, I could give back. In 18 years, to make such money and give it to my family is really big. It feels good that I can take care of my needs by myself and focus on taking my cricket career forward,” she signed off.