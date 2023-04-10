Home Sport Cricket

Perks of BCCI's honorary job: First class travel, suite room, USD 1000 per day on foreign trips

The office bearers will be also be entitled to Rs 40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An office bearer of the all-powerful BCCI will now be paid a daily allowance of USD 1000 on foreign tours and will fly first-class.

The increase in allowances doled out to the BCCI office bearers was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but came into effect last October.

The per diem (daily allowance) has been revised after more than seven years.

Earlier, the officer bearers of the world's richest board used to get USD 750 per day on overseas tours.

The office bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint-secretary, will be also be entitled to Rs 40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel, according to the BCCI document accessed by PTI.

For 'work travel', they will be paid Rs 30,000 a day.

They can also book for a suite room both on domestic and overseas trips.

The allowances of IPL chairman has also been bracketed in the office-bearers' category.

Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association, will get Rs 40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings and USD 500 on overseas tours.

However, it is usually the office bearers who travel overseas for work.

The board has also revised the allowances for the members of its state units who will now get Rs 30,000 per day during domestic travel and USD 400 on foreign travel.

The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which picks the head coach of both men and women national teams, will be paid Rs 3.5 lakh each for meetings.

Foreign travel is unlikely in their case but each of them is entitled to an amount of USD 400 per day for this.

It is to be noted that a BCCI office bearer's post is an honorary one.

Its well-paid employees like the CEO will get a daily allowance of USD 650 on foreign tours and Rs 15,000 per day within India.

