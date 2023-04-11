Just tried to maintain shape: Rahane

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of Chennai Super Kings’ wins over the years have been engineered not by the leading names but by a supporting cast. Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Parthiv Patel, Mohit Sharma... the list goes on. Against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, another name stood up to be counted. Ajinkya Rahane.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni during nets

at Chepauk on Monday | ashwin prasath

“We do not just focus on the core group alone, but on the entire squad as such. IPL is a long tournament and you never know when a player may be injured or when we need a replacement. So we have to keep all the players in particular those in the reserves in tune with their skill-sets so as to enable them to perform when a need arises,’’ Stephen Fleming had told this daily in one of his earlier chats.

Rahane, who warmed the bench in the franchise’s opening game against Gujarat Titans, scored the fastest 50 of the season until that game as he smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 27 ball-61. The 50 came off just 19.

“Really enjoyed it, I got to know before the toss. Moeen (Ali) was unwell. And Fleming told me I was playing. Had a good domestic season. I just tried to maintain in shape my shape. I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. Important thing about Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone,’’ Rahane said.

Stokes & Ali attend training

Both Ben Stokes and Ali were in attendance during a practice session at Chepauk ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

