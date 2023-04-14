Home Sport Cricket

WPL to be held in February with bigger window, home and away format

The BCCI source however said it would be tough to take the league to tier-2 cities such as Indore, which doesn't have a WPL franchise named after it.

Published: 14th April 2023 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur with the WPL trophy in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur with the WPL trophy in Mumbai | Gomesh S

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Women's Premier League will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely in February, a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held here from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had told PTI that WPL will remain a five-team tournament for the next three seasons and it will be staged in the home and away format as that was "important for building a fan base."

The BCCI source however said it would be tough to take the league to tier-2 cities such as Indore, which doesn't have a WPL franchise named after it.

The source added that the ongoing discussions also include postponing the WPL to later in the year, around Diwali, but nothing has been finalised.

Indo-Pak World Cup venue and Asia Cup still being discussed

The BCCI will wait for the directives from the Indian government on their participation in the Asia Cup 2023 as well as on Pakistan's matches in India during the World Cup, the source added, saying that all members are currently discussing the matter and a final call will be made after that.

It was reported by PTI earlier that Pakistan is most likely to play a bulk of their World Cup matches in Chennai and Kolkata as the team has 'felt safe' at these two venues during their previous tours.

BCCI chairman of selectors to be announced before Afghanistan series

The BCCI is hopeful of appointing the chairman of selectors for the Indian cricket team before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is expected to be held after the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in June at The Oval.

The post has been lying vacant since the resignation of Chetan Sharma in February this year.

The post is usually determined on seniority, as currently former India opening batter Shiv Sundar Das is the acting chairman post Sharma's resignation.

For the WTC final, India's national coaching staff under Rahul Dravid and a few players who would have no role to play in the knockout stage of the IPL will travel to England early to bolster the preparations, the source added.

BCCI confident that Bumrah will be fit for World Cup

The BCCI is confident that the ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, out of action due to a back injury, will be fit in time for the World Cup 2023.

India will host the 50-over tournament later this year in October-November and the schedule is expected to be declared soon.

The source made it clear that the board will continue with its policy of not allowing any active Indian players to take part in various other T20 leagues around the world, including the proposed T20 league in Saudi Arabia.

However, the franchises can have their presence like they have made in other competitions such as SA20 and International League T20.

The source added that the ICC revenue model will be decided in the next meeting in South Africa but the dates for the same are yet to be finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WPL BCCI Asia Cup 2023 World Cup 2023
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp