BCCI hikes domestic events prize money

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the BCCI has announced a hike in the prize money for the domestic tournaments. The biggest prize money will be for the Ranji Trophy winners, who will be getting Rs 5 crore this upcoming season in comparison with the Rs 2 crore they were getting while the runner-ups and the semifinalists will be receiving Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday evening. “I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments,” he tweeted.

I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs"https://t.co/Cgpw47z98q">pic.twitter.com/Cgpw47z98q April 16, 2023

The women’s tournaments, too, will see a long overdue raise in the prize money as the senior women’s one-dayers winners will get Rs 50 lakh. Earlier, they were getting Rs 6 lakhs. The runner-ups will get Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, the senior women’s T20 winners will get Rs 40 lakh, an eight-times increase from the Rs 5 lakh they were getting and the runner-ups will get half of it.

“We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get Rs 5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs),” Shah added.

The prize money for Irani Cup has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh while the team that comes second will get Rs 25 lakh.

Vijay Hazare Trophy and Duleep Trophy winners and runner-ups will get Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will receive Rs 80 lakhs while the other finalist will get half of it. The Deodhar Trophy winners will get Rs 40 lakh and runner-ups will receive Rs 20 lakh.

