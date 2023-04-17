Home Sport Cricket

BCCI waives off Rs 78.90 crore from 2018-2023 media rights deal with Star

"The MRA had 102 games and Star will pay for those matches. I don't see an issue here," a source told PTI on Monday.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has decided to "waive off" one match from its media rights agreement (MRA) with Star India, amounting to Rs 78.90 crore.

The MRA for the 2018-2023 cycle which ended on March 31 had an "indicative schedule" of 102 games at a value of Rs 6138.1 crore but the BCCI ended up organising 103 matches in the five-year cycle.

"It has been resolved to waive off (one) match from the scope of Star India Private Limited under the BCCI-Star Media Rights Agreement dated 5th April 2018 for BCCI International and Domestic Matches. The total number of matches during the rights period has now been reduced from 103 to 102," read a BCCI note.

However, sources close to Star India say as per the MRA signed in 2018, the board was expected to organise 102 matches, so the scenario of waiving off one match fee should not arise.

"The MRA had 102 games and Star will pay for those matches. I don't see an issue here," a source told PTI on Monday.

Star had bid different amounts per game for different years in the previous cycle: Rs 46 crore per game for 2018-19, Rs 47 crore per game for 2019-20, Rs 46 crore per game for 2020-21, Rs 77 crore per game for 2021-2022 and Rs 78.90 crore per game for 2022-23.

As per sources, Star had asked for waiver of Rs 139 crore due to the rescheduling of few games after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Considering that the media rights for the 2023-2027 are up for grabs and Star will be expected to bid alongside Viacom 18 and Sony, the BCCI has decided to waive off Rs 78.90 crore from the previous media rights value.

The board will have high expectations for the home season rights after making windfall gains of Rs 48,390 crore from the IPL media rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Star India
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp