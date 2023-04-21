Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2023: First win for Delhi Capitals

Published: 21st April 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Capitals’ collective bowling effort and a half-century by skipper David Warner helped the side post their first win of the season.

 David Warner 

Up against Kolkata Knight Rider at home on Thursday, Delhi won the toss and put the visitors to bat. The Delhi bowlers, led by veteran Ishant Sharma, kept it nice and tidy to pick up wickets at regular intervals. 

As many as four bowlers, including Ishant, picked up two wickets apiece to restrict KKR to 127.

Jason Roy (43) hung around for some time but couldn’t find support. In reply, Warner played with lot of intent to lay a solid platform for the team. In the end, Delhi batters survived some close calls before reaching the victory margin.

Brief Scores: KKR 127  in 20 ovs (Roy 43, Russell 38 n.o; Axar 2/13) lost to DC 128/6  in 19.2 ovs (Warner 57, Pandey 21).

