IPL 2023: First win for Delhi Capitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals’ collective bowling effort and a half-century by skipper David Warner helped the side post their first win of the season.

David Warner

Up against Kolkata Knight Rider at home on Thursday, Delhi won the toss and put the visitors to bat. The Delhi bowlers, led by veteran Ishant Sharma, kept it nice and tidy to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

As many as four bowlers, including Ishant, picked up two wickets apiece to restrict KKR to 127.

Jason Roy (43) hung around for some time but couldn’t find support. In reply, Warner played with lot of intent to lay a solid platform for the team. In the end, Delhi batters survived some close calls before reaching the victory margin.

Brief Scores: KKR 127 in 20 ovs (Roy 43, Russell 38 n.o; Axar 2/13) lost to DC 128/6 in 19.2 ovs (Warner 57, Pandey 21).

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals’ collective bowling effort and a half-century by skipper David Warner helped the side post their first win of the season. David Warner Up against Kolkata Knight Rider at home on Thursday, Delhi won the toss and put the visitors to bat. The Delhi bowlers, led by veteran Ishant Sharma, kept it nice and tidy to pick up wickets at regular intervals. As many as four bowlers, including Ishant, picked up two wickets apiece to restrict KKR to 127.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jason Roy (43) hung around for some time but couldn’t find support. In reply, Warner played with lot of intent to lay a solid platform for the team. In the end, Delhi batters survived some close calls before reaching the victory margin. Brief Scores: KKR 127 in 20 ovs (Roy 43, Russell 38 n.o; Axar 2/13) lost to DC 128/6 in 19.2 ovs (Warner 57, Pandey 21).