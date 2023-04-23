Home Sport Cricket

Change in run-up, remaining calm under pressure reasons for my success: Arshdeep 

Arshdeep has taken 13 wickets in seven games in this edition of the IPL.

Published: 23rd April 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young Punjab Kings pace bowler Arshdeep Singh has attributed his success in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to remaining calm under pressure and changing his run-up, which has helped him avoid no-balls.

The left-arm quick played a big role in his side's 13-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday, picking up four wickets, including two in consecutive deliveries in the final over, for 29 runs as Rohit Sharma's side fell short by 13 runs while chasing a target of 215.

"Feels good whenever I take wickets, the win makes the feeling better. Before IPL, I changed my run-up and it helped me with avoiding no-balls. The rhythm is nice and I'm enjoying my cricket right now," Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation.

Arshdeep has taken 13 wickets in seven games in this edition of the IPL.

Asked about his mindset during pressure situations, he said, "Calmness comes naturally, my heart rate doesn't even go up to 120."

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran described the win at MI's home ground as special.

"It's a special win. Amazing ground, played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don't think I should be getting the award, with the way our pacers finished the match," said Curran who was named player of the match for his 55 off in 29 balls in the Punjab innings.

"Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well. When I went in to bat, I knew I had to give myself a chance. In the previous games, I've looked to go big a little too early, reflected on that. But we got a long line-up and we saw Jitesh went bang-bang and we know he's got that. He's a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries."

On standing for regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, he said, "Two from three, I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience, the coaches and the local guys are helping me through. Bayliss, Haddin and Co have created a good, relaxed environment. We've won a few early games which helps."

MI captain Rohit Sharma conceded that his side made some errors on the field but said would not look too much into that.

"Will tell the boys to keep our heads high, we've won and lost three. Lots of time left in the tournament, we need to stay in the game and competition. Quite happy with Green and SKY's batting, they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep for his bowling, not our day today but we gave a good fight."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp