Ajith bowls Perungalathur CC to victory  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Ajith Kumar’s 6 for 13 helped Perungalathur Cricket Club to beat Bharthi Sports Club by three wickets in a third division league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Perungalathur CC 142 in 47.1 ovs (MR Sudarshan 78; R Ajith Kumar 6/13) lost to Bharthi SC 143/7 in 33.2 ovs (S Surya Sree 46; G Vignesh 3/53). Hunters XI 166 in 48 ovs (M Pratheep Raj 40, C Shriram 31 n.o; V Gowtham 5/57, J Gowri Sankar 3/37) lost to Triplicane CC 167/2 in 34.5 ovs (J Gowri Sankar 81 n.o, Harris Roshan Abraham 53 n.o). IV Division ‘B’: GE T and D India Sports and Recreation Club 273/8 in 50 ovs (KS Gowthaman 109, RV Parasaran 40, P Sudharsan 35, S Sabeer 5/71) lost to Venkat CC 275/6 in 47.3 ovs (C Gourav Sharma 56, Hemkesh Muthiah Bhaskar 51, B Sreeram 43, B Ashwin 3/86). Youngsters CC 182/9 in 50 ovs (R Abishek 62 n.o; R Raguram 4/48, S Thilak 3/30) lost to Garnet CC 185/2 in 39.2 ovs (R Naveen Kumar 88 n.o, SI Vasudevan 51 n.o, T Pravin 38). Comrades CC 180 in 44.1 ovs (V Geethainathan 50, S Prithivraj 39; G Maharaja 6/44, S Manikandan 3/37) bt Madras United Club 161 in 38.2 ovs (G Maharaja 68, U Rahul 49; S Karthik 4/62, S Prithivraj 3/19).

Rohit’s effort in vain

Leg spinner Rohit Ashok’s 3 for 30 went in vain as his team, AMV CC, lost to Inspire Cricket Academy by six wickets in the SMCA Champions Trophy cricket tournament played at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering grounds, Sriperumbudur.

Brief scores: AMV CC 118/9 in 25.4 ovs (Ashwin Kumar 40, Vishnu 25; Mani Shankar 3/27) lost to Inspire CA 119/4 in 17.2 ovs (Hari 42, Ranjith 34; Rohit Ashok 3/30).

IIT Madras bag title

IIT Madras ‘A’ beat Ransa Sports Club ‘C’ 2-1 in the ‘C’ Zone final of the Sanmar-TNTA Veterans 45-plus league tennis championship.

Results: Final: IIT ‘A’ bt Ransa 2-1 (Krthan Musugunthan/V Thandava Krishnan Mohan bt Manikandan/Adarsh 6-1, 6-0; Niteesh Myneni/Somya Verma bt Pradeep /Varun 7-5, 6-3; Nithya Nanvani/Anirudh Ramesh lost to Harish/Sriram 6-7 (2), 3-6).

Summer camp at St. Bede’s

Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation [CSSF] will be conducting one-month summer cricket coaching camp in May at the St. Bede’s Grounds starting from May 1 for boys in the age-group of 6-19.

Registration forms are available at the St.Bede’s Grounds.

For further details: 98400 70486/98412 27966.

