IPL 2023: Dhoni, Fleming rue CSK's off day

At Jaipur on Thursday, Rajasthan completed a double over Chennai Super Kings. After setting a target in excess of 200, the hosts looked in complete control when the visitors were batting. 

A file photo of CSK skipper MS Dhoni with coach Stephen Fleming, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

“It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, we 0gave too many runs, but at the same time, the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing, the edges kept going for boundaries. They got par plus score and we were not able to stop the runs,’’ said CSK skipper MS Dhoni after the match.

“Yashasvi (Jaiswal) batted really well, important to go after the bowlers, took calculated risks. It was slightly easier against our bowlers because we had to assess the right lengths,” added the former India captain.

Many who have been following CSK’s fortunes this season believe that slight tinkering of the batting order could have helped the chase. Despite a 46-run stand between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK fell short by 32 runs in their chase of 203.

“The set roles are very important. (Ajinkya) Rahane has been great for us at No. 3. We don’t mess with things that are going well. It was just today (Thursday) we came up against a team that took the pace off the ball. We couldn’t get any real momentum in the first six overs. Devon Conway, who is in outstanding form, couldn’t get underway. 

The rhythm of the innings was slow. When we tried to catch the game up, we made mistakes,” said Stephen Fleming, chief coach of CSK after the loss.

