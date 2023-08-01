Monish, Ajith star for Trotters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Monish Satish (5/63) and S Ajith Ram (4/64) bowled in tandem as Globe Trotters to beat India Pistons by an innings and 37 runs on the final of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at CPT-IP grounds on Monday.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Alwarpet 193 & 194 in 64.1 ovs (M Mithul Raj 90, DT Chandrasekar 3/54) lost to Jolly Rovers 428; At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 358 & 215/8 decl in 56.1 ovs (Swapnil K Singh 70) drew with Grand Slam 278 in 85 ovs; At CPT-IP: India Pistons 226 & 172 in 50.1 ovs (Monish Satish 5/63, S Ajith Ram 4/64) lost to Globe Trotters 435/7 decl in 108 ovs (D Santhosh Kumar 229); At Tagore MC: Sea Hawks 231 & 235/7 decl in 56.2 ovs (Himmat Singh 98) drew with AGORC 158 & 204/9 in 67 ovs (P Francis Rokins 96); At SSN: Vijay 238 & 281/5 in 81 ovs (Vijay Shankar 104 n.o) drew with MRC ‘A’ 234; At SRMC: Young Stars 145 & 238 in 72 ovs lost to UFCC (T Nagar) 254 & 132/5 in 35.5 ovs (J Suresh Kumar 70 n.o, S Mohan Prasath 3/52).

Omega, Mutha share trophy

Vishal Ram’s unbeaten 153 helped Sir Mutha School to force a draw upon Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) on the final day of the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup U-19 inter-school tournament. Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega (NIOS) 506/6 decl in 130 ovs drew with Sir Mutha School 424/6 in 152 ovs (Vishal Ram 153 n.o).

