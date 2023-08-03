Applications invited for Indian women’s cricket team support staff

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited applications for the positions of bowling coach and fielding coach of the senior women’s team. The applications are available on the BCCI website and the last date is August 10, 6 PM.

The women’s team has been without a head coach since Ramesh Powar was relocated to the National Cricket Academy in December 2022. While the BCCI had invited applications for the role and shortlisted candidates that include former cricketers Amol Muzumdar, former India coach Tushar Arothe and former Durham coach Jon Lewis. However, it is understood that the BCCI is yet to make the final call on the same.

Since the 2022 ODI World Cup, the support staff for the senior women’s team have been on rotation from the NCA and for the 2023 T20 World Cup, the board had Hrishikesh Kanitkar as batting coach and Troy Cooley as bowling coach with Subhadeep Ghosh as fielding coach. After much delay, the BCCI shortlisted the candidates for the head coach and last month it was said that the board will be looking to appoint dedicated support staff for the team.

The interested candidate should have played for India or any other country at the international level or have a minimum NCA Level ‘B’ certified coach or a similar certification from a reputed organisation/Institute and a minimum of 30 FC games or have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum 1 season or a T20 franchise/state team for a minimum of 2 seasons.

BCCI announce bids for media rights

In another much-anticipated issue, the Indian cricket board has finally invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the media rights for international and domestic matches at home. The BCCI’s media rights came to an end with the last season and since then they had not invited bids. In fact, it took massive outrage on social media for the board to eventually stream Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy matches on its website.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 15,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023,” BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

