India Pistons bag lead of 106 runs over Sea Hawks on day 1 of TNCA Senior Division league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spinners Rajwinder Singh (5 for 41) and L Sathiyannaarayan (4 for 54) enabled India Pistons to bag a lead of 106 runs over Sea Hawks on the first day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Sea Hawks 97 in 24.3 ovs (Rajwinder Singh 5/41, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/54) & 42/1 in 16 ovs vs India Pistons 203 in 47.4 ovs (S Sujay 45, R Aushik Srinivas 6/63) At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 283/2 in 90 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 108 batting, B Aparajith 136) vs Globe Trotters At Tagore MC: Alwarpet 235 in 62 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 97 n.o) vs Vijay 67/3 in 28 ovs (B Sachin 36 batting, Jalaj Saxena 3/31); At SSN: Young Stars 262/5 in 90 ovs (Ganesh Satish 90 batting: R Ashwin 0/70) vs MRC ‘A’ At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 363/3 in 90 ovs (R Kavin 109, S Lokeshwar 117 batting) vs AGORC At Nelson - Wahe Guru: UFCC (T Nagar) 155 in 43.2 ovs (Maaruthi Raghav 41, Shoaib Mohd Khan 6/99, Sachin Rathi 3/40) vs Nelson 139 in 47.1 ovs (GS Samuvel Raj 4/40, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/57).Tuesday.

Aswin shines

All-round display by AS Aswin Adhav (57 runs; 3/8) propelled Ebenezer MHSS Korattur to beat St Michaels Academy Adyar by 97 runs in the TNCA City Schools Under-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy trophy. Brief scores: Ebenezer MHSS Korattur 182/6 in 30 ovs (AS Aswin Adhav 57, VS Krishgladien 43) bt St Michaels Academy Adyar 85 in 22.5 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 3/8).

