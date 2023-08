India Pistons beat Sea Hawks by nine wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: L Sathiyannaarayan (5/51) and Rajwinder Singh (4/60) picked up nine wickets among themselves to propel India Pistons to win over Sea Hawks with a day to spare in the Senior Division league of the TNCA.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 519/5 decl in 131 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 110, B Aparajith 136, B Indrajith 154) vs Globe Trotters 167/3 in 47 ovs (Chirag Jani 69 batting, Akshay V Srinivasan 27). At CPT-IP: Sea Hawks 97 & 131 in 43.5 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 5/51, Rajwinder Singh 4/60) lost to India Pistons 203 & 26/1 in 6.4 ovs At Tagore MC: Alwarpet 235 & 38/3 in 25 ovs vs Vijay 217 in 95.2 ovs (B Sachin 80, Jalaj Saxena 8/99). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: UFCC (T Nagar) 155 & 259/8 in 90 ovs (V Maaruthi Raghav 108 batting, M Mohammed 52, Swapnil K Singh 5/97) vs Nelson 139. At SSN: Young Stars 350 in 116.5 ovs (Ganesh Satish 92, K Vishal Vaidhya 42, R Ashwin 2/98, VP Diran 2/71, R Sanjay Yadav 2/77, P Saravanan 2/39) vs MRC ‘A’ 157/6 in 63 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 50 batting, S Mohan Prasath 3/54, C Hari Nishaanth 3/29). At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 530/6 decl in 113 ovs (R Kavin 109, S Lokeshwar 170, Nidhish S Rajagopal 139, Vignesh Kannan 3/140) vs AGORC 232/3 in 65 ovs ( Anirudh Krishnan 107, Shubhang Mishra 29 batting, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/32).

Anirudh cracks ton

Riding on V Anirudh’s unbeaten century (120 n.o.) Chettinad Vidyashram defeated Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan ‘B’ KK Nagar by 160 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy trophy.

Brief scores: Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram 83 in 26 ovs (Siga Ponmudi 5/18) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 84/3 in 11.4 ovs (Siga Ponmudi 30 n.o.); Nellai Nadar MHSS ‘A’ Kottivakkam 137/8 in 30 ovs (Haran Karthik 3/22) lost to Sir Mutha School ‘A’ Chetpet 138/5 in 29.2 ovs (K Hayavadan 43 n.o); Chettinad Vidyashram RA Puram 254/2 in 30 ovs (V Anirudh 120 n.o) bt Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan SSS ‘B’ KK Nagar 94/9 in 30 ovs (M Shree Sanjai 3/15); Jeppiaar MHSS Semmancheri 188/7 in 30 ovs (Kowshik Babu 90 n.o) bt The PSBB Millennium School ‘B’ 69 in 20.3 ovs (Dakshan 3/5).

Nitin bags title

Nitin Kumar Sinha won the men’s singles title in the Indium Software AITA tennis championship held at the SDAT Tennis stadium, Nungambakkam. Nitin had to play only six games against second-seeded 37-year-old VM Ranjeeth of Tamil Nadu, when the latter had back spasms and had to concede the match.

Results: Singles: Men: Final: Nithin Kumar Sinha (WB) bt Ranjeet Virali Murugesan (TN) 4-2 (retd). Women: Semifinals: Sai Janvi T (KA) bt Paavanii Paathak (TS) 1-6, 6-2, 7-5; Anjali Rathi (HR) bt Yubrani Banerjee (WB) 3-1 retd. Doubles: all finals: Men: Yash Yadav (MP)/Denim Yadav (MP) bt Krishna Teja Raja (TN)/Anish Froilan (TN) 6-7 (3),6-3, 10-7. Women: Abhaya Vemuri (TS)/Apurva Vemuri (TS) bt Samhitha Sai C (TN)/Yubrani Banerjee (WB) 6-3,6-4.

