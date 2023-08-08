Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Shankar to lead TNCA Prez XI in Buchi Babu tournament

India all-rounder R Ashwin has been rested, while Washington Sundar has not been included due to his selection for India's tour of Ireland.

Vijay Shankar

FILE - Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar will captain the President's XI. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead the TNCA President’s XI in the All-India Buchi Babu invitation cricket tournament which is scheduled to start from August 15.

India all-rounder R Ashwin has been rested. Another off-spinning all-rounder from Chennai, Washington Sundar has been selected for India's tour of Ireland so he has not been named in any of the teams.

B Sai Sudharsan & Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who were part of the India A side that travelled to Sri Lanka recently, have been selected for the Emerging Camp at the National Cricket Academy. Similarly, N Jagadeesan has also been selected for the wicketkeeping camp at NCA.

B Aparajith is getting married on August 20 and is not available till August 31. He will be available from the second match onwards as per a TNCA release.

Teams:

TNCA President’s XI: Vijay Shankar (c), B Sachin, R Vimal Khumar, G Ajitesh, R Sai Kishore (vc), S Ajith Ram, S Ganesh (wk), Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, H Trilog Nag, M Mohammed, D Rahul, VP Diran, Rrithik Easwaran, Atheeq ur Rahman, S Mohamed Ali. Coach: Sulakshan Kulkarni.

TNCA XI: Shahrukh Khan (captain), D Santhosh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Nidish S Rajagopal, KTM Madhava Prasad, M Siddharth, R Ram Aravind, Ajay K Krishnan, Shubhang Mishra, S Guru Raghavendran, Sachin Rathi, Jhathavedh Subramanyam, P Saravana Kumar, Gurjapneet Singh, L Vignesh, GS Samuvel Raj. Coach: L Balaji.

