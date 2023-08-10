2023 ODI World Cup games rescheduled, India-Pak on Oct 14; ticket sales from Aug 25

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as nine games, including two India games and three Pakistan matches, are rescheduled as the International Cricket Council announced the revised schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that is set to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The most anticipated fixture between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is advanced by a day from October 15 to 14 as the Ahmedabad police had raised security concerns on the game initially coinciding with the first day of the Navaratri festival.

Similarly, the clash between Pakistan and England that was set to be played in Kolkata on November 12, too, was advanced by a day after the Cricket Association of Bengal raised the concerns communicated by the Kolkata police department as the match was on the same day as that of Kali Puja, another major Hindu festival.

To accommodate the two changes, a few other games had to be tinkered with, taking the number of rescheduled games to nine (approximately 18 per cent of the matches in the tournament).

With the India-Pakistan game moved to October 14, the England-Afghanistan game in Delhi is moved to October 15 and the clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh is moved from October 14 to 13 and will be played as a day-night game. Pakistan’s game against Sri Lanka, originally slotted on October 12, will now be held on October 10 and Australia’s game against South Africa will be played on October 12.

As the Pakistan game against England in Kolkata had to be rescheduled, two more changes had to be made. The first being the clash between Australia and Bangladesh rescheduled to November 1 (day game) and then India’s clash against the Netherlands on November 11 is moved to 24 hours later.

In what comes as a bigger relief to the fans who were anxiously waiting for the schedule to be finalised so that they can plan their travel, the ICC has said that the tickets will be sold in multiple phases from August 25 — 42 days before the opening game.

The sale of tickets for all non-India games, including warm-ups, will be opened on August 25. Tickets for India’s warm-up fixtures will be sold on August 30. Ticket sales for India games at Chennai, Delhi and Pune will open on August 31 followed by their matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai on September 1. Tickets for India matches in Bengaluru and Kolkata will be sold on September 2 and for the game against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on September 3.

The tickets for the knockouts will be available on September 15. Fans can register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from August 15.

India matches ticket sale details:

Aug 30: warm-ups in Guwahati & Thiruvananthapuram

Aug 31: vs Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Sep 1: vs England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Sep 2: vs Netherlands, South Africa

Sep 3: vs Pakistan

